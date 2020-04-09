Man commits suicide after failing to repay debts

The body of a 26-year-old man, who is suspected to have committed suicide, was found dangling from the roof of his house on Saturday in Chomisia Village, Nandi.

The deceased was identified as Dickson Kipkoech Kogo. His mother, Sarah Chepkorir, claimed Kogo had revealed that he was facing pressure in repaying some money he had borrowed last year.

“He never came out and stated the problem and asked for our assistance. He kept everything to himself then he ended up taking his own life,” she said.

Chesumei sub-county police commander Omukolongolo Bosita said that the deceased committed suicide using a rope inside his house according to statements from the family.

"The matter was reported after the deceased was found in his room in the evening after disappearing from home in the morning and our observation, the young man took his life in the morning hours," he narrated.

He added, "From the information we got from the deceased friends and parents, Kogo is said for the last one month, his behaviour had changed. He is said to have been depressed and was complaining that some people he owed money had been threatening him."

The OCPD said that the deceased had acquired loans from one of the microfinance and two other people which he defaulted leaving the loans to accumulate to over Sh100, 000.

"It was until recently when his friends came for their money and Kogo could not afford to repay. They threatened to sell some of his belongings since he was not employed," he further explained.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

The body was taken to Kapsabet County Hospital morgue waiting for the postmortem then be buried.