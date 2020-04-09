×
Sh350m airport project to be ready next month

By Mactilda Mbenywe | January 11th 2021 at 12:16:18 GMT +0300

Kisumu International Airport: (PHOTO: FILE)

The construction of Sh350 million Kisumu International Airport will be completed next month.

Speaking while assessing progress of the facility, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the project, along with the rehabilitation of the port of Kisumu was part of the plan to ready the city ahead of the 2021 Africities conference.

“For the first time, the conference will be held outside the capital of African nations. We want to showcase the best of lakeside city in Africa,” Wamalwa said. 

In 2006 the country hosted the Africities meeting in Nairobi. 

Africities, also known as the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa’s (UCLG- Africa), is a flagship pan-African conference that is held every three years in one of the five regions of Africa. It focuses on the need to promote and present a new approach to sustainable development.

“We are happy that the progress is satisfactory but there is still there more to be done to ensure success of the conference,” Wamalwa noted.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration and the national government is upbeat to ensure a successful hosting of the upcoming conference.

Meanwhile, plans are underway to uplift the recently launched Mama Grace Onyango Art Centre to a fully-fledged cultural enterprise. This year, the centre will be a beehive of activity with the county administration saying it will be a state-of-the-art cultural centre. 

Manager Aketh Obat said barely two months since its launch, the centre has been recognised and won a national award as the most innovative space for arts.

