×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court freezes bank accounts of two firms

By Phares Mutembei | January 11th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The Meru High Court has prohibited two Isiolo-based contractors from carrying out any transactions in their accounts in a commercial bank.

This was in a suit involving Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Noyasu Construction Company Ltd against Dabasiti Construction and Suppliers Ltd.

The two companies claim they rendered services to the Isiolo County Government, but their dues have not been settled owing to objections by EACC.

In a case that came before Judge Cherere J, the court issued an order prohibiting Noyasu Construction Co Ltd from withdrawing, transferring, disposal of or other dealings with Sh3,053,000 or any amount thereof held at Equity Bank Ltd pending the hearing of an application to confirm compliance with the order.

The case mention is set for February 9, this year.

Read More

The respondent had filed the case under a certificate of urgency on December 31, 2020 seeking orders to set aside, vary, and discharge its order made on December 24 freezing the applicant’s bank account.

Judge Edward Murithi directed the application be served for hearing or directions before Cherere on January 19.

Noyasu Construction Company’s Ibrahim Hillow, in an affidavit, said Noyasu supplied goods and offered services to Isiolo County Government, which declined to pay them. He argued all tendering procedures were religiously adhered to, as attested by documents. After the refusal to pay, they filed a civil suit at the Isiolo law courts.

The company claimed it was owed Sh163.40 million and that they had entered into consents dated August 13, 2019, on the modalities of payment. According to the said deal, Sh80 million was to be paid by December 15, 2019, and Sh83.38 million paid by September 9, 2019.

The court also froze the bank account of Dabasiti Construction and Suppliers Ltd and prohibited it from transferring or disposing of Sh16.36 million or any amount held at Equity Bank.

In the verifying affidavit by Abdow Bishar Maalim, a director of Dabasiti said the Isiolo government approached the company sometime in 2015 to provide motor vehicles for hire. The cars were meant for the governor’s official use for 183 days, between October 11, 2015, to March 31, 2016, at Sh4.58 million.

The director said the hire of transport services for administrative activities in the governor’s office from August 1, 2015, to December 30, 2015, or 153 days for Sh25,000 totalled Sh3.83 million.

The firm said they got a bank facility to bankroll the tenders and prayed to be awarded Sh8.4 million and interest at court rates from the date of invoicing.

Related Topics
Meru High Court EACC Noyasu Construction Company Ltd Dabasiti Construction and Suppliers Ltd Isiolo County Government
Share this story
Previous article
Police face blame as livestock theft rises in Kitengela
Next article
Traders, transporters decry mobile weighbridge variations

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Governors battle Sh100 billion graft cases in court
Governors battle Sh100 billion graft cases in court

LATEST STORIES

Teenagers who broke into senior ranks and left lasting memories
Teenagers who broke into senior ranks and left lasting memories

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

3 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

5 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

9 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

15 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Western Kenya’s girl-child in danger

Gatonye Gathura 1 hour ago
When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

When swallowing or passing stool needs painkillers

Yvonne Kawira 1 hour ago
Damselfly in distress: Rare fly now listed as endangered

Damselfly in distress: Rare fly now listed as endangered

Caroline Chebet 1 hour ago
How alcoholism trickles down generations

How alcoholism trickles down generations

Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago

More stories

Traders, transporters decry mobile weighbridge variations

By Titus Too
Traders, transporters decry mobile weighbridge variations

Residents up in arms over road destruction

By Peterson Githaiga
Residents up in arms over road destruction

Sriwijaya Air crash places Indonesia's aviation safety under fresh spotlight

By Reuters
Sriwijaya Air crash places Indonesia's aviation safety under fresh spotlight

KTDA's concerns on new Tea Act

By Wainaina Wambu
KTDA's concerns on new Tea Act

Unwanted: Banks fired 6,500 clerks in five years

By Dominic Omondi
Unwanted: Banks fired 6,500 clerks in five years

Co-op Bank bullish amid profits drop

By Dominic Omondi
Co-op Bank bullish amid profits drop

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.