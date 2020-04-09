×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Teleposta retirees vow to stay put after auctioneers confiscated their items

By Michael Chepkwony | January 10th 2021 at 11:18:22 GMT +0300

What a way to start a year. It is one thing to be homeless and quite another to lose valuable household goods to auctioneers. This is the grim fate retirees of Teleposta found themselves in early this week when the unexpected visitors came calling.

Last week, auctioneers, accompanied by police officers, raided Kangundo Road Flats in Kileleshwa in Nairobi and emptied houses of 11 households over Sh34 million rent tussle, leaving the occupants empty and in tears.

The standoff between the retirees and Teleposta Pension Scheme started in 2005 leading to many court cases and frequent raids by auctioneers acting on behalf of the scheme.

Last Wednesday’s visit by auctioneers is the latest dreaded encounter that has forced the occupants to start all over with the purchase of items carted away by a lorry.

Retirement benefits

Read More

Despite the action by the scheme that claims to be seeking to collect rent, the retirees say they just want to be paid their retirement benefits in order to leave the premises.

“We are here because we have not been paid. Let them pay us our money and we shall leave. Without the payment, we shall remain here at all costs,” said Keziah Kiseu, a retiree speaking on behalf of other victims.

Keziah said she was set to receive Sh2.5 million in 2006 as benefits, an amount that the scheme has not remitted to her account despite several pleas.

And she is not alone; other retirees, some having lived in the premises for over 30 years, share similar experience of an endless wait for their dues and the cat and mouse games with the pension scheme making rent distress calls.

But Teleposta Pension Scheme claims that the payments have been settled and accuse the retirees of deliberately refusing to pay rent for over 15 years, since July 2005 when their employer stopped making direct deductions through a check-off system.  

According to Teleposta Pension Scheme Chief Executive Peter Rotich, that was the genesis of the tussle between Teleposta scheme and the retirees.

He said in 2007, the 11 tenants and many others were told by the scheme to clear their arrears, sign tenancy agreement and buy the houses.

“Many followed the guidelines and acquired the houses. They were required to pay 10 per cent as deposit and clear the remaining 90 per cent in 90 days. The 11 tenants are the ones who did not purchase the houses,” said Rotich.

This is where there is a contest between the scheme and the retirees. Keziah and other victims said they do not understand why they were required to pay rent yet they could just purchase the houses using their benefits. “Look at it this way. With my Sh2.5 million at the scheme as my benefits and interests it has accrued for all those years, why couldn’t they use that as payment for the house?” posed Keziah.

Rotich said the process involved signing tenancy agreement and purchasing the house, adding that Keziah and other 10 tenants had violated the guidelines.

“There are several other tenants (nine) in that building who bought the houses after following the procedures we gave. These other 11 are dictating to us how things should be done,” he told The Standard.

The retirees accuse the scheme of selling houses to third parties and leaving them out yet they were supposed to be the first beneficiaries.

“Retirees were given priority but it was not a right. Third parties were also allowed to buy the houses if they wanted and could afford,” said Rotich.

The tenants unable to purchase houses were required to continue paying rent, a directive Rotich said did not materialise. The tussle between the tenants and the scheme has rendered both parties stuck in one state: the scheme cannot sell, renovate houses or evict tenants while the retirees also cannot live in peace due to threats of eviction and frequent raids by auctioneers.

The pension scheme has made several attempts to evict the tenants from their houses but they were unsuccessful after court orders barred them, forcing them to continue demanding rent.

“We cannot evict them because the law does not allow us to do so. We can only collect rent and since they have refused to pay, we are forced to auction their items,” said Rotich.

Last year in February, Environment and Land Court Judge Elijah Obaga ruled that the tenants should pay rent since the monies were meant to pay their pensions.

“They have huge rent arrears. Some applicants are pensioners of the respondent.

It is through rent collected that they are paid their pensions,” said Obaga in a ruling tenants said they will appeal.

Teleposta Pension Scheme has similar properties in Makongeni Estate on Jogoo Road, Matumbato Estate (Upperhill), Ngara and flats in Hurlingham and along Ngong Road.

Related Topics
Teleposta Kenya Railways Teleposta Pension Scheme
Share this story
Previous article
Battle royale as Kihika and Lee set to face off
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250
Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

LATEST STORIES

Teleposta retirees vow to stay put after auctioneers confiscated their items
Teleposta retirees vow to stay put after auctioneers confiscated their items

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

2 days ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

5 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

8 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

14 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

Last of settlers: Accept us for who we are, not what we represent

Daniel Wesangula 11 hours ago
Why I quit my job to go rescue abused children

Why I quit my job to go rescue abused children

Jacqueline Mahugu 11 hours ago
How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

How ex-MP's love for books made him 'enemy' of State

Amos Kareithi 11 hours ago
The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

The tale of two railways that carved up the nation at great taxpayer expense

Daniel Wesangula 11 hours ago

More stories

Elon Musk closes in on title of world’s richest person

By Bloomberg
Elon Musk closes in on title of world’s richest person

Billionaire Jack Ma disappears after controversial speech

By Mirror
Billionaire Jack Ma disappears after controversial speech

KFS officer interdicted over illegal logging

By Fredrick Obura
KFS officer interdicted over illegal logging

Ovotox in partnership talks with international film academy

By Rading Biko
Ovotox in partnership talks with international film academy

Major firms that made 280,000 people redundant since coronavirus struck

By Mirror
Major firms that made 280,000 people redundant since coronavirus struck

KNCCI new plan to cushion SMEs from Covid-19 effects

By Esther Dianah
KNCCI new plan to cushion SMEs from Covid-19 effects

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.