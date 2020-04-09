×
Elon Musk closes in on title of world’s richest person

By Bloomberg | January 8th 2021 at 09:44:51 GMT +0300

Tesla Inc CEO Jeff Bezos (PHOTO: REUTERS)

Elon Musk, the outspoken entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, kicked off the new year by homing in on a characteristically audacious title: the richest person on the planet.

A 2.8 per cent rally in the electric carmaker’s share price Wednesday boosted Musk to within $3 billion (Sh324 billion) of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who currently occupies the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

The South Africa-born engineer’s net worth was $181.1 billion (Sh19.6 trillion) on Wednesday, just shy of Bezos, who has held the top spot since October 2017.

As chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, Musk is also a rival to Bezos, owner of Blue Origin, in the private space race.

The milestone caps an extraordinary 12 months for Musk. Over the past year his net worth soared by more than $150 billion in possibly the fastest bout of wealth creation in history.

Read More

Fueling his rise was an unprecedented rally in Tesla’s share price, which surged 743 per cent last year on the back of consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index and enthusiasm from Wall Street and retail investors alike.

Despite his astronomical gains, Musk has said he has little interest in material things and has few assets outside his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX.

He told Axel Springer in an interview last month that the main purpose of his wealth is to accelerate humanity’s evolution into a spacefaring civilisation.

 

