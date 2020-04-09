×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

WhatsApp users to lose access to accounts unless they agree to share data with Facebook

By Mirror | January 8th 2021 at 12:35:00 GMT +0300

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. [Dado Ruvic, Reuters]

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is changing its privacy policy and users' will lose access to their accounts if they do not agree by February 8.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, which boasts two billion active users, is sending users a pop-up asking them to agree to share data with Facebook.

However, the pop-up message makes it clear that agreeing to this is compulsory if people want to keep using the free app - and you will lose access to your account if you do not agree after February 8.

Many users have seen the pop-up message and clicked the 'agree' button without reading the terms in the small print.

Read More

Whatsapp message

One of the messages which have been appearing on Android phones and iPhones look slightly different depending on what device you have but both contain the same message

A WhatsApp spokesperson told the Mirror: "As we’ve previously talked about, we’re updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business.

"Privacy policy and terms updates are common in the industry and we’re providing users with ample notice to review the changes."

WhatsApp is part of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire, which also includes Instagram, and these changes are being made to help it integrate better with other services offered by the dominant force.

It is believed Zuckerberg is looking to take steps towards eventually integrating his three massive social media platforms into one.

WhatsApp users have been received pop-up messages over the past 24 hours.

They detail the changes and provide the user with the option of clicking on an 'agree' button or choosing the 'not now' button.

However, a closer look at the small print shows that February 8 is the cut-off point after which you will lose access to your account if you do not agree.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has opened up about how collects and handles users' data.

In a bid to become more transparent, it has published new sections on its website.

They include a section titled 'Transactions and Payments Data' and another detailing how it handles 'Location Information'.

The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration, Reuters]

Another carries a section 'What information does WhatsApp share with the Facebook Companies?'.

It reads: "WhatsApp currently shares certain categories of information with Facebook Companies.

"The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent."

Another addition to the new updates policy hints that users may from time to time receive marketing material about Facebook Companies.

WhatsApp is an 'encrypted' app.

It's 'end-to-end encryption' is supposed to ensure only you and the person you're communicating with can read or listen to what is sent, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to what you write.

 

 

Related Topics
Whatsapp Privacy Laws Data security Social media
Share this story
Previous article
Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed US Capitol
Next article
Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How internet addiction is wrecking lives and families
How internet addiction is wrecking lives and families

LATEST STORIES

Manyani prisoners battle warders following inmate’s death
Manyani prisoners battle warders following inmate’s death

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his...

13 hours ago

Explainer: How could Trump be removed from office before his term ends?
Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

3 days ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

6 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

12 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Sick ex-inmate accuses warders of brutal torture

Kevine Omollo 13 hours ago
Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Why race to replace Sonko may be longer than expected

Standard Team 13 hours ago
Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Why owning a home will soon be cheaper

Dominic Omondi 1 day ago
Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Boy’s photo in torn sandals wins help for family, school

Kevine Omollo 1 day ago

More stories

Company halts healthy oil ad after face of product develops mild heart attack

By Agencies
Company halts healthy oil ad after face of product develops mild heart attack

Lenders' bid to recover Sh7b from steel firm hits a snag

By Dominic Omondi
Lenders' bid to recover Sh7b from steel firm hits a snag

Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end

By Peter Theuri
Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end

KRA puts the squeeze on retirees as tax holiday ends

By Dominic Omondi
KRA puts the squeeze on retirees as tax holiday ends

UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide

By Reuters
UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide

Tharaka farmers opt for Galla goats

By Rading Biko
Tharaka farmers opt for Galla goats

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.