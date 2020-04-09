Counties race towards Controller of Budget deadline

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya (L) and Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo at a past function (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: County Governments have less than ten days to furnish the Office of the Controller of Budget with financial and non-financial reports for the first half of the financial year 2020/21.

The Office of the Controller of Budget in a letter dated December 22, 2020, addressed to all county executive committee members for finance said the required information should be submitted by January 15, 2021, through the County Budget Coordinator.

This will enable timely preparation of the First Half County Governments' budget implementation review report.

The report will cover the period from July to December 2020 period.

Counties as per the letter are required to provide a report on recurrent and development expenditure performance by the department from the period July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

Read More

They will also need to give a detailed report on the implementation of development projects by the department as of December 31.

Other details to be provided include revenue performance, a report on the utilisation of Covid-19 funds as of December 31, and financial statements for all established County Public funds.

All the counties will also be required to forward soft copies of bank statements of various accounts maintained by County Government entities.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

Explanations for any deviations from the approved budget and a summary of any challenges faced in the implementation of the budget during the reporting time should also be forwarded to the Controller of Budget.

"Kindly furnish us with the above information by January 15, 2021, through the County Budget Coordinator, to enable timely preparation of the First Half County Governments Budget Implementation Review for the Financial Year 2020 /21, as required by the constitution and the COB Act, 2016," read a letter signed Controller of Budget Dr. Margaret Nyakang'o.