×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Farmers to access Sh300 million for cane development

By Nathan Ochunge | January 6th 2021 at 14:47:51 GMT +0300

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (R) and Commodities Fund Board of Trustees Chairman Samson Okioma

The County Government of Kakamega has released Sh300million which will be disbursed to farmers for cane development at a cheaper interest rate compared to what commercial banks and other financial institutions offer.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the farmers will be able to access the funds just a month after applying for the loan.

Oparanya spoke at the county headquarters on Tuesday while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commodities Fund Board of Trustees Chairman Samson Okioma. The loans will be disbursed to cane farmers by the Commodities Fund.

“We settled on a government agency to disburse to get rid of politics out of the noble idea. The last time we gave out Sh200million as a loan to farmers for cane development, there was a lot of politics around it,” said Oparanya.

The county boss also announced that sugarcane farmers both contracted by state-owned and privately owner sugar factories will be eligible for the loan.

Read More

Oparanya also announced that the move is to ensure that the county produces enough cane for crushing ahead of Mumias Sugar Company re-launch mid this year, adding that three investors have been identified who want to pump money towards the revival of the company.

“Already three potential investors have submitted their proposals and we are looking at them. In the next two months, we shall have settled on one and hand over the factory to him. What is only delaying the process is the case that was filed in court challenging the leasing process,” said Oparanya.

He added: “We are preparing the ground for the soft landing. We want them to have a constant supply of raw materials so that when the factory starts crushing, it won’t be closed again for lack of cane to crush.”

Mr. Okioma, the Commodities Fund Board of Trustees Chairman said they are up to the task to ensure Mumias Sugar is fully revived in a bid to boost the region’s economy.

“The release of the money is timely. We want to urge farmers to come for the loans and start planting cane afresh since there is hope at the end of the tunnel. With enough supply of cane to sugar millers, we shall be able to revamp the region’s economy and create more job opportunities to the locals,” said Okioma.

He appealed to Oparanya to consider increasing the capitation saying the demand for the cheap loans will be very high and will easily deplete the allocated funds.

So far, at least 76,000 cane farmers contracted by Mumias Sugar Company had uprooted their cane and ventured into other businesses. Only 20,000 farmers in the region are engaged in cane farming.

The cheap loans are part of an initiative Oparanya promised he will give farmers including other incentives like fertilisers and free seedlings to plant in a bid to boost cane production in the region.

Related Topics
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Mumias Sugar Kakamega County
Share this story
Previous article
‘Clever thief’ who conned students learns his lesson the hard way
Next article
Kagwe: Covid-19 vaccine expected in Kenya next month

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Dancing with death to put food on the table
Dancing with death to put food on the table

LATEST STORIES

Euro zone contraction deeper than thought in December
Euro zone contraction deeper than thought in December

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

1 day ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

5 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

11 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

11 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

Eve Mosongo 3 hours ago
How we survived 2020

How we survived 2020

Winnie Makena 6 hours ago
My soilless farming jackpot

My soilless farming jackpot

Gardy Chacha 6 hours ago
Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Leonard Khafafa 15 hours ago

More stories

Euro zone contraction deeper than thought in December

By Reuters
Euro zone contraction deeper than thought in December

Counties race towards Controller of Budget deadline

By Julius Chepkwony
Counties race towards Controller of Budget deadline

Private sector activity inches up in December -PMI

By Reuters
Private sector activity inches up in December -PMI

Airline cut off from payments system

By Macharia Kamau
Airline cut off from payments system

Bamburi scraps sale of Mombasa plant

By Macharia Kamau
Bamburi scraps sale of Mombasa plant

KMA makes food donation to stranded Syrian seafarers at Mombasa Port

By Sponsored Content
KMA makes food donation to stranded Syrian seafarers at Mombasa Port
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.