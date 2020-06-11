×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

By Reuters | January 6th 2021 at 11:44:41 GMT +0300

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800 per cent since mid-March.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on December 16.

Fuelling bitcoin’s rally has been the perception it can act as a hedge against the risk of inflation as governments and central banks turn on the stimulus taps to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of it is reflecting the fear of a weaker dollar,” Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim said of its most recent rally.

Bitcoin’s advance has also reflected expectations it will become a mainstream payment method. Its potential for quick gains has also attracted demand from larger U.S. investors.

Read More

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

 

Related Topics
Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Share this story
Previous article
What makes a good political leader?
Next article
Kenya given ultimatum to submit observations in Lawyer Gicheru’s case

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope
Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

LATEST STORIES

Kimunya: Kang’ata could be an agent of confusion
Kimunya: Kang’ata could be an agent of confusion

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

1 day ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

4 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

10 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

11 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

Eve Mosongo 41 minutes ago
How we survived 2020

How we survived 2020

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago
My soilless farming jackpot

My soilless farming jackpot

Gardy Chacha 3 hours ago
Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Leonard Khafafa 12 hours ago

More stories

Experts: Why we are in 2025 already

By Peter Theuri
Experts: Why we are in 2025 already

Google employees form union

By Reuters
Google employees form union

Cyber-attacks surge 159pc as 35 million threats are detected

By Macharia Kamau
Cyber-attacks surge 159pc as 35 million threats are detected

Bitcoin jumps to record $28,600 as 2020 rally reaches new heights

By Reuters
Bitcoin jumps to record $28,600 as 2020 rally reaches new heights

Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top US funds

By Reuters
Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top US funds

BMW aims for 20 per cent of its vehicles to be electric by 2023

By Reuters
BMW aims for 20 per cent of its vehicles to be electric by 2023
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.