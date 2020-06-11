×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US bankruptcy filings hit 35-year low thanks to government pandemic aid

By Reuters | January 6th 2021 at 11:05:55 GMT +0300

US bankruptcy filings for 2020 hit their lowest level since 1986 as a flood of government support programs offset at least temporarily the full brunt of the coronavirus pandemic and a related recession, Epiq AACER reported on Friday.

The firm’s compilation of bankruptcy cases showed the Chapter 11 filings used to reorganize larger businesses still jumped 29 per cent in 2020 to 7,128, compared to 5,158 in 2019, a tally that included major retailers like J.C. Penney driven under by the biggest economic downturn in a century.

But overall filings, including all personal and other business bankruptcies, for the year were 529,068, compared to nearly 800,000 annually in recent years, and triple that in 2010 at the end of the last recession.

The low level of bankruptcies has been one of the more perplexing dynamics of a pandemic era that has seen millions of jobs destroyed, record numbers of people collecting unemployment insurance, and small businesses forced to close to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More

Government unemployment insurance, business loans and other programs ended up replacing much of that lost income, pushing savings to record levels and keeping households and businesses afloat -- at least for now.

A further $900 billion recently approved by Congress may continue to push a full reckoning down the road.

But Epiq AACER Senior Vice President Chris Kruse said in a press release he expects household and other non-commercial filings “to grow substantially in the second half of 2021,” as government programs end and debts from the last few months come due.

Though many households used government stimulus or increased unemployment benefits to pay down debts, for example, others are wracking up obligation by delaying rent and mortgage payments.

Related Topics
Bankruptcy Covid-19 Pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya Army soldier charged with defiling school girl
Next article
Former Manchester City midfielder is dead

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall
Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

LATEST STORIES

Kimunya: Kang’ata could be an agent of confusion
Kimunya: Kang’ata could be an agent of confusion

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

1 day ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

4 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

10 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

11 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

Eve Mosongo 41 minutes ago
How we survived 2020

How we survived 2020

Winnie Makena 3 hours ago
My soilless farming jackpot

My soilless farming jackpot

Gardy Chacha 3 hours ago
Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Leonard Khafafa 12 hours ago

More stories

Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

By Eve Mosongo
Monique Mukayagi: I took a risk changing careers but it paid off

How we survived 2020

By Winnie Makena
How we survived 2020

My soilless farming jackpot

By Gardy Chacha
My soilless farming jackpot

Transform from an entrepreneur to a leader

By Pauline Muindi
Transform from an entrepreneur to a leader

How shoe tycoon Steve Madden got back on his feet

By Reuters
How shoe tycoon Steve Madden got back on his feet

How to win in 2021

By Judith Mukiri Mwobobia
How to win in 2021
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.