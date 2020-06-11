×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bamburi scraps sale of Mombasa plant

By Macharia Kamau | January 6th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Bamburi CEO Seddiq Hassani says the Mombasa-based plant will not be sold as was earlier planned after the would-be buyer failed to meet the conditions precedent to the agreement. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Bamburi Cement has shelved plans to sell its Mombasa-based precast products plant after a bid to offload it last year, fell through. 

The company had signed an agreement with Yellow House Ltd, but the buyer failed to meet the agreed conditions. 

The plant is housed by the cement maker’s subsidiary, Bamburi Special Products, which has another factory in Athi River that produces both ready-mix concrete and precast concrete blocks.

The Competition Authority of Kenya approved the deal in March last year but last month notified the public that the transaction was not completed “due to the termination of the agreement by parties”.

Read More

Continue operating

Bamburi Cement Chief Executive Seddiq Hassani told The Standard they would continue operating the plant with no immediate plans to dispose.

“We had decided to sell it to Yellow House but, unfortunately, the company did not meet the conditions precedent to the agreement and the takeover was cancelled. We do not know the factors that led to their failure to meet the conditions and whether it is related to Covid-19,” he said.

“We have kept the operation in Mombasa and continue to operate it within our Bamburi Special Products operations.”

Mr Hassani said Bamburi had decided to sell the plant partly due to logistical challenges that came with overseeing operations in Mombasa while the company’s main office is in Nairobi.

He said the Athi River plant is capable of servicing its clientele for precast products, many of them located in Nairobi and its environs.

“We wanted to sell the precast operation in Mombasa so that we can focus on our Nairobi operation. The Mombasa operation is small and difficult to operate from Nairobi and the market is mainly around Nairobi,” the CEO said.

In the six months to June 2020, Bamburi’s revenues declined 13 per cent to Sh16.2 billion from Sh18.7 billion over a similar period in 2019. It attributed the decline to Covid-19 restrictions put in place in March to contain the spread of the disease.

This resulted in a drop in activities across different economic sectors, including building and construction.

Hassani, however, said the industry had started to recover in the second half of 2020 following the easing of the restrictions.

He expects the recovery to continue this year, banking on individual home owners as well as big ticket infrastructure projects.

“The cement and construction sectors are mainly driven by individuals building homes, which is about 70 per cent of the market, with the balance mainly driven by the big projects,” he said. 

“There is a positive trend among individuals building homes or undertaking such projects over the second half of 2020.”

He said there are big infrastructure projects launched in 2020 and will continue this year.

“They will impact the cement sector positively in 2021. There are also other projects such as roads and dams whose construction is set to commence in 2021, if they are launched, then it will drive consumption of cement,” added Hassani.

Related Topics
Bamburi Cement Mombasa-based plant ellow House Ltd Competition Authority of Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
Airline cut off from payments system
Next article
Milan rated Europe's most improved team despite Zlatan's absence

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Bamburi Cement profit dips on slowed cement consumption
Bamburi Cement profit dips on slowed cement consumption

LATEST STORIES

How Artificial Intelligence is transforming sports as we know it
How Artificial Intelligence is transforming sports as we know it

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

15 hours ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

4 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

10 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

11 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Politicians beware: Voters are now wiser

Leonard Khafafa 36 minutes ago
Is the tide in Central turning against Ruto?

Is the tide in Central turning against Ruto?

Lydiah Nyawira 36 minutes ago
Confusion as Standard Eight and ECDE learners share classroom

Confusion as Standard Eight and ECDE learners share classroom

Caroline Chebet 36 minutes ago
How they got richer as billions got poorer

How they got richer as billions got poorer

Winnie Makena 36 minutes ago

More stories

Airline cut off from payments system

By Macharia Kamau
Airline cut off from payments system

KMA makes food donation to stranded Syrian seafarers at Mombasa Port

By Sponsored Content
KMA makes food donation to stranded Syrian seafarers at Mombasa Port

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

By Wainaina Wambu
Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Small holder tea farmers to lose over 700m to new tax

By Correspondent
Small holder tea farmers to lose over 700m to new tax

Power, DSTV, Internet to go up as companies slap consumers with higher taxes

By Dominic Omondi
Power, DSTV, Internet to go up as companies slap consumers with higher taxes

Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

By Peter Theuri
Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.