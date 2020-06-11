×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KMA makes food donation to stranded Syrian seafarers at Mombasa Port

By Sponsored Content | January 5th 2021 at 14:00:12 GMT +0300

The abandoned ship (PHOTO: Omondi Onyango)

?Chief Engineer Mohamed Abdi who has now taken command of the ill-fated stateless general cargo ship, MV Jihan stranded at the Port of Mombasa since 2019 is a worried man.

Zanzibar which was the state where the vessel was registered withdrew the flag state registration following successful lobbying by Kenyan authorities after conditions aboard the ship were found to be unbearable.

He together with 10 other crew members have been living on handouts and donations from well-wishers since the owner of the vessel Maher Lobadi abandoned them despite their safe voyage from a Russian Port to Mombasa where they delivered steel for construction.

Initially, the crew consisted of 18 men, all Syrian nationals serving diligently on the Japanese built vessel. Following their abandonment and at the height of Covid -19 in March 2020 four crew members left before another three left for home after desperately waiting for their wages in vain.

On Monday, the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Director-General, Mr. Robert Njue dispatched a team of two officers with foodstuff to last one week that was given to the crew.

Read More

''We are responding to humanitarian assistance to help the remaining Syrian crew on this vessel. MV Jihan had arrived at the Mombasa Port en-route from Russia via Salala Port in Oman,'' Njue said.

Ms. Josephine Nthia, KMA assistant registrar of seafarers, and Dorothy Mose, a marine officer delivered the food rations that included fresh meat, wheat flour, cooking oil, powdered milk, potatoes, tomatoes, and onions from the maritime regulator.

The vessel remains anchored at the Port Reitz Ship anchorage area within the Port of Mombasa.

''After a Port State Control inspection, carried out by KMA officers, it was established that the vessel was out of provisions and that the living conditions on board were deteriorating and the crew had not received their wages,'' Njue said.

He added that the crew is currently relying on donations from well-wishers like KMA, Mission to Seafarers, International Transport Federation (ITF), and the Apostolate of the Sea.

KMA, Njue added presented the vessels local handling agent, Seaforth Shipping with a copy of the inspection form and the list of deficiencies that need to be rectified before sailing.

''One of the functions of KMA is to oversee the welfare of seafarers. In discharging it Port State Control following the Maritime Labor Convention, 2006, KMA has been communicating with the ships agent, ITF, and the Mission to Seafarers to ensure safe repatriation of the seafarers back to their respective home.

Eleven of the stranded seafarers filed a case in the admiralty court and have been issued with a court order to sell the ship and recover their wages.

Chief Engineer Abdi told the Standard aboard the vessel that the 18 crew are owed a total cumulative salary of US $ 300,000.

''We are tired and want to go home. We begged enough and feel ashamed that our employer has abandoned us far away from home. We do not have enough to eat, we lack fresh drinking water and do not have adequate water to bath,'' he said.

The 53-year-old veteran of the sea with two and half decades at sea and a resident of Tactous City in Arwand island in Syria said that he cannot wait to get back home.

''Today's gesture by KMA is a big relief. We have been starving since the last ration finished. We are asking for food aid from Mombasa residents. We are grateful to KMA for this food donation. However, we still need fresh water and diesel to run a generator that will provide electricity to light up the ship,'' he said.

Mr. Deyaa Halimeh, a second engineer, aged 30 years said that the vessel requires a complete overhaul before it can set sail in international waters.

'' There are so many things that need to be checked and overhauled here. It is not advisable to sail in her,'' he said.
Local nautical surveyor, Captain Talib Mohamed was aboard the vessel doing the mandatory condition ship surveys for appraisals and valuation for the Admiralty court for purposes of putting the ship up for sale.

''We shall be able to ascertain its current value when we offer it for sale as per the admiralty court ruling,'' Capt. Talib said.

Related Topics
Kenya Maritime Authority Mombasa Port
Share this story
Previous article
Man United are awarded too many penalties, says Liverpool boss Klopp
Next article
How to prepare our children for back to school

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker
Ship captain turned Holy Communion maker

LATEST STORIES

Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine
Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

6 hours ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

4 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

10 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

10 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine

Teen: I was imprisoned for two months after dumping my baby inside a pit latrine

Jael Musumba 18 minutes ago
For the Pokot, death is a bridge between life and afterlife

For the Pokot, death is a bridge between life and afterlife

Irissheel Shanzu 3 hours ago
Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wainaina Wambu 4 hours ago
Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Frankline Sunday 5 hours ago

More stories

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

By Wainaina Wambu
Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Small holder tea farmers to lose over 700m to new tax

By Correspondent
Small holder tea farmers to lose over 700m to new tax

Power, DSTV, Internet to go up as companies slap consumers with higher taxes

By Dominic Omondi
Power, DSTV, Internet to go up as companies slap consumers with higher taxes

Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

By Peter Theuri
Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

Authority approves sale of ICEA Lion shares

By Macharia Kamau
Authority approves sale of ICEA Lion shares

MCA attempts to establish fish factory in Migori County

By Kepher Otieno
MCA attempts to establish fish factory in Migori County
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.