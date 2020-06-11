×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Redefining bilateral ties with Kenya and rest of Africa

By Jeckonia Otieno | January 5th 2021 at 11:32:50 GMT +0300

Moroccan Ambassador to Kenya Prof Mokhtar Gambou

Kenya and Morocco have had long bilateral ties despite the thorny issue of Western Sahara at one point threatening to sour relations after the former country allowed the opening of an embassy of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in Nairobi in 2014. Financial Standard spoke to Dr Mokhtar Ghambou, Moroccan Ambassador to Kenya, on Morocco’s inroads into the rest of Africa and new areas of cooperation with Kenya and the continent.

Morocco seems to be taking a significant role in Africa. Why now?

After reintegrating the African Union in January 2017, Africa got the chance to rediscover Morocco as a leading country in key fields. We are blessed with a visionary pan-African approach, initiated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, called South-South Cooperation whose main objective is to reinforce our continent’s autonomy and self-reliance by promoting social, economic, and cultural relations between all African countries.  

What has this approach achieved? 

Our commitment to serving Africa, guided by a win-win spirit, started long before we returned to the African Union (AU). As His Majesty said, “we left the African Union in 1984, but not Africa.” Over the past seven years or so, Morocco signed more than 1,500 bilateral treaties with its African partners, turning our country into the first African investor in West Africa and second in the continent. Morocco’s return to the African Union in 2017, however, was a big step forward allowing us to be an indispensable player in the decision-making given our experience and high financial contribution as an AU member.  

Read More

Why then are more countries opening diplomatic bases in Western Sahara? 

Sovereign countries are free to open consulates in any cities they prefer, and the Sahara is no exception. Such an act is considered by international law as an expression of the independence and sovereignty of the hosting nation. In addition, thanks to His Majesty’s endless efforts, the Sahara has turned recently into an economic hub attractive to international investors and traders because of its position as a bridge between sub-Saharan Africa, the Maghreb, and Europe.   

How do you plan to boost economic cooperation between Kenya and Morocco? 

We both have a liberal young culture, which is open and diverse. We are two touristic and agricultural countries with different products. This provides a perfect opportunity for complementary trade. Kenya grows coffee; Moroccans drink coffee thrice a day, same with tea. Regional economic blocs are good, but they have similar products, which end up competing with each other and leading to little profit. Companies like OCP Group, the largest producer of fertilisers in the world, play a major role in Kenya’s agricultural sustainable development. 

What areas can Kenyans benefit educationally? 

Moroccan universities receive 11,000 African students annually, with 10,000 of them offered government scholarships, including Kenyan students. Kenyan students who studied in Morocco created an alumni association in 2018 to inspire more Kenyan students to study in our schools and universities. 

What can Morocco offer to Kenya and Africa? 

Infrastructure, as the ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga expressed during his last visit to Marrakech, is Morocco’s remarkable facet. We have two of the world’s largest solar energy plants. We have the fastest train in Africa, one of the biggest ports in the Western Mediterranean, another Atlantic port in the Sahara is underway, and up to 1800 network of highways and expressways connecting the Algerian border on the Mediterranean to the Mauritanian border in the Sahara. In addition, I believe that our water management policies can serve as a benchmarking platform for Kenya and Africa.   

What can Kenya learn from Morocco? 

We are committed to making the Big Four agenda successful, especially in food processing and affordable housing. We were able to eradicate slums from our cities. The two housing ministries are working together on this front. Other areas include tourism and combating terrorism.

Related Topics
Morrocco African Union
Share this story
Previous article
Learners stay at home as deadly wild animals rule various Mtito Andei villages
Next article
Governor Nyong'o relocates his office

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire
Ethiopia seizes airport in Tigray, AU seeks ceasefire

LATEST STORIES

Captains of industry gaze into the 2021 crystal ball
Captains of industry gaze into the 2021 crystal ball

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia e...

3 hours ago

Explainer: Did Trump break the law by pressuring a Georgia election official to 'find' votes?
No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

3 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

9 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

10 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

For the Pokot, death is a bridge between life and afterlife

For the Pokot, death is a bridge between life and afterlife

Irissheel Shanzu 30 minutes ago
Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wind of change now blows in arid Kenya with 310MW project

Wainaina Wambu 1 hour ago
Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

Frankline Sunday 2 hours ago
Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

Covid-19 disruption leaps technology 5 years into the future

Peter Theuri 3 hours ago

More stories

Captains of industry gaze into the 2021 crystal ball

By Wainaina Wambu
Captains of industry gaze into the 2021 crystal ball

The winners and losers in post-Covid-19 era Kenya

By XN Iraki
The winners and losers in post-Covid-19 era Kenya

Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

By Frankline Sunday
Telkom CEO: We’ve no hang-ups about failed merger with Airtel

High expectations as radical tea proposals become law

By Wainaina Wambu
High expectations as radical tea proposals become law

Munya’s stormy fight to reform agriculture

By Awal Mohammed
Munya’s stormy fight to reform agriculture

Central bankers at crossroads as digital cash raids their space

By Reuters
Central bankers at crossroads as digital cash raids their space
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.