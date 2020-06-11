Motion seeks to establish fish factory in Migori County

Migori County Assembly (PHOTO: FILE)

MIGORI, KENYA: Fishermen in Migori County want the government to build a fish processing plant in the area.

The fishermen are unhappy that despite being near Lake Victoria which is the second-largest freshwater lake, there is no factory in their midst.

Muhuru MCA Hezron Mahira has drafted a motion to compel the county government to build a fish plant in Muhuru -Got Kacholla shoreline.

Mahira has notified the Migori county assembly of his intended motion aimed at promoting food and nutritional security.

Mahira said the motion seeks to address among others marketing policy and pricing of fresh fish produce harvested from the Lake.

"The draft is also talking about developing and maintaining fresh fish hatcheries and as well as creating sustainable fish fingerlings stock," said Mahira.

He looks forward to bringing it into the floor of the House when the assembly resumes business mid-January.

Mahira is hopeful if the fish plant is developed, the government would create more wealth and employment for locals.

The aim is to boost fish production in the county, reduce household hunger, and boost supplies of fish, and circulation of money in the domestic economy.

Recently, Nyatike Mp Tom Odege also echoed similar concerns.

Odege raised alarm over increasing cases of fishermen woes and attacks, either over alleged territorial trespass while on fishing expeditions in the lake or use of sophisticated fishing gears.

The MP told Mahira in his motion to add amendments to the harvesting and restocking of the lake to ensure sustainable supplies of diverse fish species.

"We want harvesting and restocking seasons to be stipulated in law to allow us to effectively manage on and off-season planting and harvesting so that our fishermen do not decry fish scarcity or shortages," said Odege.

Odege asked MCAs to support Mahira's motion. He also vowed to mobilize other county leaders to see to it that the idea succeeds.

