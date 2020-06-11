×
Ovotox in partnership talks with international film academy

By Rading Biko | January 4th 2021 at 06:30:00 GMT +0300

Ovotox International School Managing-Director and founder Tonnie Kamau

NAIROBI, KENYA: Creative multimedia higher institute of learning, Ovotox International School (OIS) has announced plans to partner with New York Film Academy to strengthen its media studies with a wider view to boosting local talent.
 
The institution’s founder and Managing Director Tonnie Kamau in an interview said that talks regarding such partnerships are in the pipeline and will go a long way in impacting student skills as well as offer much-needed exposure to potential future employers.
 
 “We are eyeing international partnerships as well as local partners to enhance service delivery, this will enable us to equip our students with requisite skills needed in their daily activity while also exposing them to the World,” said Kamau.
 
 “The partnership with New York film academy will enhance students’ exposure to international film making standards.”
 
Kenya’s Film and Television Production Industry boasts some of the classiest post-production facilities and offers a pool of skilled technicians and crew.
 
 Over the last decade, the industry has invested considerably in keeping the facilities up-to-date with the latest in film and television technology resulting in more foreign as well as domestic producers choosing to complete productions in Kenya.
 
 The school said it has also partnered with Conflux Ai (A Technology partner) to provide education and power creative not only for the creative industry but help students dominate world industries and is the first school in the country to offer Creative Multimedia Diploma courses with the integration of Artificial intelligence to Fuel the Demand for Digital Revolution.
 
 “By cultivating both artistic and academic excellence in a diverse environment, we build the confidence and enthusiasm required for an accomplished creative future with the crew, guilds, unions, and economic development officials” added Kamau.

