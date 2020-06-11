Uganda Airlines receives new order Airbus aeroplanes

Uganda Airlines has taken delivery of an Airbus aircraft. This is the first of two Airbus A330neos ordered by the Ugandan flag carrier from Airbus.

The second aircraft will be received this month. The delivery, according to the airline, heralds a new era in the operations of Uganda Airlines and marks its re-entry into long-haul overseas markets.

“We are excited about the delivery of the new A330neo, which strengthens our fleet capabilities,” said Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Cornwell Muleya.