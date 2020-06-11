×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

By Reuters | January 4th 2021 at 09:07:58 GMT +0300

Soldiers carry a coffin containing the remains of one of the eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 plane disaster. (PHOTO: REUTERS)

The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50 per cent, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday.

Aviation consulting firm To70 said in 2020 there were 40 accidents involving large commercial passenger planes, five of which were fatal, resulting in 299 fatalities. In 2019 there were 86 accidents, eight of which were fatal, resulting in 257 fatalities.

Large commercial airplanes had 0.27 fatal accidents per million flights in 2020, To70 said, or one fatal crash every 3.7 million flights -- up from 0.18 fatal accidents per million flights in 2019.

The decline in crashes came amid a sharp decline in flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flightradar24 reported commercial flights it tracked worldwide in 2020 fell 42 per cent to 24.4 million.

Read More

More than half of all deaths in the To70 review were the 176 people killed in January 2020 when a Ukrainian plane was shot down in Iranian airspace.

The second deadliest incident was the May crash of a Pakistan airliner crashed in May killing 98.

Large passenger airplanes covered by the statistics are used by nearly all travelers on airlines but exclude small commuter airplanes in service.

Over the last two decades, aviation deaths have been falling dramatically. As recently as 2005, there were 1,015 deaths aboard commercial passenger flights worldwide, the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) said.

Over the last five years, there have been an average of 14 fatal accidents for commercial passenger and cargo planes resulting in 345 deaths annually, ASN said.

In 2017, aviation had its safest year on record worldwide with only two fatal accidents involving regional turboprops that resulted in 13 deaths and no fatal crashes of passenger jets.

The United States has not had a fatal U.S. passenger airline crash since February 2009 and one fatality due to a U.S. passenger airline accident in that period.

Related Topics
Aviation Industry IATA Pakistan airliner Covid-19 Pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine
Next article
88-year-old man’s dream to meet Moi fulfilled

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Welcome to Kenya’s most beautiful, challenging holes
Welcome to Kenya’s most beautiful, challenging holes

LATEST STORIES

Billionaire Jack Ma disappears after controversial speech
Billionaire Jack Ma disappears after controversial speech

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

2 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

8 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

9 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

12 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The plastic threat to your health

The plastic threat to your health

Gatonye Gathura 35 minutes ago
The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

The 24-year fight for Sh2b estate

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Revealed: Kang'ata's candid letter to Uhuru Kenyatta

Revealed: Kang'ata's candid letter to Uhuru Kenyatta

Nzau Musau 1 hour ago
Why House Crows are a major threat

Why House Crows are a major threat

Caroline Chebet 3 hours ago

More stories

Sh386b bet on education to reboot economy

By Dominic Omondi
Sh386b bet on education to reboot economy

African free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain

By Reuters
African free trade bloc opens for business, but challenges remain

Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe

By Reuters
Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe

Tourism took Sh130b hit in 2020, says Balala

By Philip Mwakio
Tourism took Sh130b hit in 2020, says Balala

Top NCBA executives exit bank amid layoffs

By Peter Theuri
Top NCBA executives exit bank amid layoffs

Report: Airtel, Telkom Kenya gain more subscribers

By Fredrick Obura
Report: Airtel, Telkom Kenya gain more subscribers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.