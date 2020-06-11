×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe as part of turnaround plan -Yomiuri

By Reuters | January 1st 2021 at 15:03:35 GMT +0300

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is displayed the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nissan Motor is planning to further reduce its presence in Europe and outsource the sales and manufacturing of its cars to alliance partner Renault, the daily Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

As part of its global turnaround plan, which is reversing a rapid expansion led by the ousted former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, Nissan will cut its distribution channels in thirty countries, mainly in East Europe. It is also planning to close its Avila plant in Spain and convert it into a warehouse, the report said.

The report didn’t provide details of the scale of the outsourcing. Calls to Nissan’s public relations office went unanswered on Friday, a public holiday in Japan.

The Japanese motor company is currently moving its operations away from Europe and shifting its focus to China, the United States, and Japan.

Nissan, which expects to post a record operating loss of 340 billion yen ($3.25 billion) in the year to March 31, is cutting production capacity and model numbers by a fifth and aims to slash operating expenses by 300 billion yen over three years.

Read More

The company’s three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motor was plunged into uncertainty in 2018, when Ghosn was arrested on financial misconduct charges, which he denies. He later fled Japan while being monitored by law enforcement and awaiting trial at his residence.

Related Topics
Nissan Motors Mitsubishi Motor
Share this story
Previous article
Bangkok to close schools for two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise
Next article
German pilot makes point with syringe in the sky

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Second firing: Mitsubishi ousts Ghosn as chairman
Second firing: Mitsubishi ousts Ghosn as chairman

LATEST STORIES

Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe
Nissan Motor to reduce presence in Europe

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

45 minutes ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

6 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

6 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

9 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Nathan Ochunge 2 hours ago
A year defined by hope then grief and huge losses

A year defined by hope then grief and huge losses

Daniel Wesangula 15 hours ago
Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
The big faces to watch in 2021

The big faces to watch in 2021

Roselyne Obala and Kamau Muthoni 15 hours ago

More stories

Tourism took Sh130b hit in 2020, says Balala

By Philip Mwakio
Tourism took Sh130b hit in 2020, says Balala

Top NCBA executives exit bank amid layoffs

By Peter Theuri
Top NCBA executives exit bank amid layoffs

Report: Airtel, Telkom Kenya gain more subscribers

By Fredrick Obura
Report: Airtel, Telkom Kenya gain more subscribers

After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

By Reuters
After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

Why investing in a good fence ups your property value

By Paul Kariuki
Why investing in a good fence ups your property value

2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year

By Peter Theuri
2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.