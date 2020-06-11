×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Report: Airtel, Telkom gain more subscribers

By Fredrick Obura | December 31st 2020 at 12:54:07 GMT +0300

Communications Authority of Kenya Headquarters (PHOTO: File)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Airtel and Telkom Kenya added more subscribers to their networks between July and September to post 27.2 and 6.3 percent market shares, respectively.

A quarterly report by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on the other hand shows Safaricom market share in mobile subscriptions dropping by 0.5 percentage points to stand at 63.7 per cent during the quarter under review.

Similarly, Equitel lost by 0.2 percentage points to record a market share of 2.8 per cent.

According to the report, Safaricom remains the market leader in mobile data subscription at 67.5 per cent even after losing 1.2 percentage points during the period under review. Airtel and Telkom control 26.8 and 5.4 market share in data after gaining 0.8 and 0.4 percentage points respectively.

During the quarter under review, there were 2.8 million additional SIM cards, up from 1.8 million additions recorded by end of June 2020. The report attributes the substantial growth to smartphones device financing service campaign run by Safaricom PLC dubbed “Lipa Mdogo Mdogo” which began on July 28 2020 and was aimed at the acquisition of new customers.

Read More

Further, the revision of the on-net PAYG rate by Airtel from Sh2.3 per minute to Sh0.57 per minute for all Tubonge packs could also have enticed new customers.

“The ICT sector has continued to witness strong growth as the demand for ICT services continues to rise owing to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says the report.

“As at the end of September 30, the number of active mobile subscriptions (SIM Cards) stood at 59.8 million from 57.0 million subscriptions reported in June 2020. This translated to mobile (SIM) penetration of 125.8 percent during the period under review.”

Mobile Money Services

As at September 30, active mobile money transfer subscriptions and mobile money agents stood at 31.8million and 245,124 respectively.

As was the case last quarter, the values transacted on mobile money platforms continued to increase with the adoption of cashless payments aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

SMS Traffic

The total number of short messages sent during the period, July-September 2020 stood at 17.0billion, down from 20.1billion messages sent during the preceding period.

The significant drop 14is attributed to the conclusion of the“SMS Bundle Promotion” by Safaricom PLC, which ran during the previous quarter.

On the other hand, Minutes of Use per Subscription per Month increased to 101.2from 88.8minutes registered in the preceding quarter.

The significant growth is attributed to Safaricom PLC promotion dubbed “Top Up Voice Promotion” that enabled prepaid subscribers to make discounted calls based on their minutes of use per day. Further, the operator offered a promotion called “Jiachilie bundle promotion” that enables subscribers who spend Sh100 or less on calls in a month to make more calls for less.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Airtel Safaricom COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000
Next article
Liverpool vs Man United to be played in front of empty Anfield

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden offers gloomy outlook of vaccine as virus variant found
Biden offers gloomy outlook of vaccine as virus variant found

LATEST STORIES

Report: Airtel, Telkom Kenya gain more subscribers
Report: Airtel, Telkom Kenya gain more subscribers

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

4 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

5 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

8 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

10 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why some children won’t resume school

Why some children won’t resume school

Kalangi Kiambati 3 hours ago
How colonialism and Christianity changed burial rites among the Nandi

How colonialism and Christianity changed burial rites among the Nandi

Titus Too 3 hours ago
I’m leaving, but bond with Kenya will remain

I’m leaving, but bond with Kenya will remain

Siddharth Chatterjee 4 hours ago
Race for slice of lucrative roofing market

Race for slice of lucrative roofing market

Peter Theuri 11 hours ago

More stories

After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

By Reuters
After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

Why investing in a good fence ups your property value

By Paul Kariuki
Why investing in a good fence ups your property value

2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year

By Peter Theuri
2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year

DTB sounds profit warning over bad loans

By Frankline Sunday
DTB sounds profit warning over bad loans

Historic oil price collapse worries head into new year

By Reuters
Historic oil price collapse worries head into new year

Kenya exports to US climb to Sh67 billion

By Frankline Sunday
Kenya exports to US climb to Sh67 billion
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.