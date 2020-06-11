×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why investing in a good fence ups your property value

By Paul Kariuki | December 31st 2020 at 10:22:55 GMT +0300

A fence plays a key role in a homestead. Most homeowners erect fences of their choice for privacy and security reasons.

Think of having a swimming pool in front of your building and a good fence obstructing the unwarranted view of passers-by comes to mind.

This is if the neighbouring houses aren’t towering storey edifices. There are various fencing materials that a homeowner can go for depending on the cost.

Take the example of the wooden, live (hedges), galvanised iron sheets, metal railings, chain-links, wire mesh and concrete fences, and the value they may add to your property in case of resale.

Read More

Joseph Mburu, who installs razor and electric fences as well as architectural wiring such as CCTV installations, underscores the usefulness of fences.

“You cannot underestimate the value of a fence. Think of one in terms of providing you with security, keeping intruders at bay and the privacy it accords your place,” he says.

He says a fence would be critical for pets and kids living close to a road, as it keeps them enclosed in. “It would be unfortunate if a kid or pet would have wandered out of an unfenced place and be run over by a vehicle or get stolen,” he adds.

 Land grabbers

What should one consider in choosing the fencing materials? “Go for what is durable. What can withstand the vagaries of weather or what is affordable to you,” says Mburu.

A good fence can keep away land grabbers.

Some fences, he notes, require little maintenance. For live fences, keep them well-trimmed. Uncontrolled growth gives them a poor impression.

Fencing materials such as wood are susceptible to the vagaries of weather, termites attack and rot.

This would require treatment of poles to avoid constant replacement. The same holds for iron sheets fence, which wear off through rusting. Painting can help prolong them.

Solomon Ng’ang’a, an architect, roots for maintenance-free fences. This, he notes, will cut costs as a fence needing regular maintenance can be an unnecessary drain to a homeowner and is less appealing.

A home buyer, he says, would consider the type of fence surrounding the property for privacy and security purposes.

See-through fences such as chain-links, picket and metal railing ones do not offer much privacy or security even for a property in an upmarket address.

“If such a property, no matter how appealing it is, is in a place prone to crime, no buyer would be interested in it,” observed Ng’ang’a.

Also, a fence can enhance the decorative appeal to a property. This can increase its resale value. “Think of the artistic masonry. A fence is like an investment which must bring one good returns,” he says.

Related Topics
CCTV Live Fence
Share this story
Previous article
2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year
Next article
Nothing going on at Arror and Kimwarer

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

DCI looking for thugs captured on CCTV shooting a bystander
DCI looking for thugs captured on CCTV shooting a bystander

LATEST STORIES

South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000
South Africa reports record daily Covid-19 cases of nearly 18,000

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

4 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

5 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

8 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

10 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why some children won’t resume school

Why some children won’t resume school

Kalangi Kiambati 1 hour ago
How colonialism and Christianity changed burial rites among the Nandi

How colonialism and Christianity changed burial rites among the Nandi

Titus Too 1 hour ago
I’m leaving, but bond with Kenya will remain

I’m leaving, but bond with Kenya will remain

Siddharth Chatterjee 2 hours ago
Race for slice of lucrative roofing market

Race for slice of lucrative roofing market

Peter Theuri 9 hours ago

More stories

After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

By Reuters
After property scandal, Pope tightens money controls

2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year

By Peter Theuri
2020: The key numbers that defined Kenya’s toughest year

DTB sounds profit warning over bad loans

By Frankline Sunday
DTB sounds profit warning over bad loans

Historic oil price collapse worries head into new year

By Reuters
Historic oil price collapse worries head into new year

Kenya exports to US climb to Sh67 billion

By Frankline Sunday
Kenya exports to US climb to Sh67 billion

Low costs fuel high solar adoption

By Wainaina Wambu
Low costs fuel high solar adoption
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.