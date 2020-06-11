×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya exports to US climb to Sh67 billion

By Frankline Sunday | December 30th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya’s apparel are among major exports to the US under the Agoa trade deal. [File, Standard]

Kenyan exports to America under the Africa Growth Opportunities Act (Agoa) hit Sh67 billion last year, a marginal increase of 3.7 per cent from Sh64 billion recorded in the previous year.

According to the latest report from the Office of the US Trade Representative, Kenya emerged the fourth exporter under Agoa, after Nigeria (Sh310 billion), South Africa (Sh200 billion) and Angola (Sh60 billion) in Africa.

“Kenya is currently our 96th largest goods trading partner with Sh110 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2019,” said the report in part.

“Goods exported totalled Sh40 billion, while those imported totalled Sh67 billion, representing a goods trade deficit of Sh27 billion in 2019.”

Read More

The primary goods Kenya exported to the US included apparel, macadamia nuts, titanium, coffee, tea and spices.

Imports from the US to Kenya were led by aircraft, plastics, machinery and wheat.

The new figures come on the back of ongoing efforts between the two countries to seal a bilateral free trade agreement that is expected to be a model for similar pacts with the region.

Earlier this year, trade representatives from Kenya and the US held a six-day virtual workshop to lay the groundwork for what is expected to be lengthy and complicated talks.

“Among topics discussed were pursuing exploratory talks on a future bilateral trade and investment framework, maximising the remaining years of Agoa, strengthening commercial cooperation, and developing short-term solutions to reduce barriers to trade and investment,” explains the US Trade Representative office in its report.

The US is also keen to have Kenya address non-tariff barriers across several classes of agricultural goods as well as concerns around the intellectual property rights of US digital firms.

“Kenya maintains complex, non-transparent, and costly requirements for the importation of all meat, dairy, and poultry products,” explains the US trade office in its report.

“Despite efforts to improve intellectual property enforcement, the presence of pirated and counterfeit products in Kenya continues to impede US business interests.”

According to Edward Sigei, executive director of the Kenya Copyright Board which is part of the agencies involved in crafting the trade pact, some of the proposals are achievable in the medium-term.

“We have been discussing the issue of intellectual property, which is a big concern for our partners in the US because of the piracy challenges we face locally,” Sigei explained.

“We are in constant discussion with these companies and finding out how enforcement can be done through legislation or technological intervention.”

However, some of the proposals have generated disquiet both locally and in the East African region.

Early this year, manufacturers and producers under regional lobby groups wrote an open letter urging Kenya to reconsider the trade pact.

“The agreement portends the danger of crippling sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing and disintegrating of the Kenyan economy,” reads part of the letter.

“The outcome is that the agreement will likely negatively impact food security, as the ability of local farmers to produce will be limited by stiff competition from subsidised products from the US market.”

A group of lawyers have also sued Kenya at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, stating a trade pact between Kenya and the US undermines the economic interest of the wider East African Community.

 

Related Topics
Kenya-US trade Exports AGOA
Share this story
Previous article
Who will take over the reins from Ojaamong?
Next article
Shift class system proposal good food for thought

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya's export trade to go digital
Kenya's export trade to go digital

LATEST STORIES

Shift class system proposal good food for thought
Shift class system proposal good food for thought

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

3 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

4 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

6 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

8 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Year that Ruto’s allies found themselves on the back foot

Year that Ruto’s allies found themselves on the back foot

Daniel Chege and Kennedy Gachuhi 42 minutes ago
I swapped my engineering path for tailoring

I swapped my engineering path for tailoring

Paul Kariuki 42 minutes ago
Mother: How my six-month-old baby survived Covid 19

Mother: How my six-month-old baby survived Covid 19

Mercy Kahenda 42 minutes ago
How Christianity has reduced fear of death among the Meru

How Christianity has reduced fear of death among the Meru

Wainaina Ndung'u 8 hours ago

More stories

Low costs fuel high solar adoption

By Wainaina Wambu
Low costs fuel high solar adoption

Uganda to export 90,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya

By Xinhua
Uganda to export 90,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya

Gulf Bank to pay Sh2m for discrimination

By Kamau Muthoni
Gulf Bank to pay Sh2m for discrimination

Central Bank pushes firms to cut mobile payment charges

By Frankline Sunday
Central Bank pushes firms to cut mobile payment charges

Businesses lose out on Christmas rush after bar closure

By Obare Osinde
Businesses lose out on Christmas rush after bar closure

1,500 on board as Nanyuki train stalls

By Lydiah Nyawira
1,500 on board as Nanyuki train stalls
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.