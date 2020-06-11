Low costs fuel high solar adoption

Water and energy solutions provider Davis & Shirtliff says low costs have increased the appetite for businesses and households to use solar energy.

The company’s Technical Director Philip Holi noted that increased adoption of solar equipment and solutions could also help reduce operational costs and protect the environment.

“Solar energy has the potential to improve livelihoods, power houses and run businesses if harnessed properly. Sustainability and inexhaustible characteristics of solar energy have made it affordable and reliable for businesses and households,” he said.

The firm has completed the construction of Tatu City distribution centre, enabling it to hold various solar items.

