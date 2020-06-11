×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bar and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

By Obare Osinde | December 28th 2020 at 13:40:41 GMT +0300

One of the streets in Kitale town (PHOTO: FILE)

Businesses and revellers in Trans Nzoia were disappointed during Christmas after the county security committee ordered the closure of all drinking joints in the area.

This meant local businesses looking to reap from Christmas were unable to do so after revellers were denied the chance to socialise in entertainment spots of their choosing.

The county security team deployed police officers to ensure no bars operated.

As a result, normally busy streets were largely deserted following the restrictions imposed by County Commissioner Sam Ojwang.

Those who enjoy their alcohol in social venues took to the social media to vent their anger.

Read More

"It is a sad year for us. We cannot be allowed to enjoy Christmas. I cannot socialise with my friends," lamented a local high school teacher.

The teacher said he had arrived in Kitale town to meet with friends only to find bars closed.

However, despite bar operators registering no business, local alcohol distributors recorded booming sales through home deliveries as demand remained high.

Among those who were not disappointed by the county directive were residents who live near popular drinking outlets.

"We normally lack sleep during this time due to noise from bars and entertainment places. I think it is the right decision to stop such actions," said a resident of an estate near Kitale town.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Christmas Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Thirdway Alliance unveils Miguna for Nairobi governor seat
Next article
Laptop, desktop shortages to persist to 2022

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Virus patients gasp for air as hospitals lack oxygen supply
Virus patients gasp for air as hospitals lack oxygen supply

LATEST STORIES

BMW aims for 20 per cent of its vehicles to be electric by 2023
BMW aims for 20 per cent of its vehicles to be electric by 2023

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

2 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

2 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

5 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

7 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The dead are watching: Kamba traditions around death and burial

The dead are watching: Kamba traditions around death and burial

Philip Muasya 4 hours ago
When it isn’t just teenage rebellion

When it isn’t just teenage rebellion

Rubie Miseda 15 hours ago
Let’s see what cards life deals us in 2021

Let’s see what cards life deals us in 2021

Andrew Kipkemboi 15 hours ago
LED bulbs to kill coronavirus

LED bulbs to kill coronavirus

Killiad Sinide 15 hours ago

More stories

1,500 on board as Nanyuki train stalls

By Lydiah Nyawira
1,500 on board as Nanyuki train stalls

Court stops works on road reserve

By Dominic Omondi
Court stops works on road reserve

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

By Reuters
Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

Bars and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

By Obare Osinde
Bars and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

By Reuters
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

By Reuters
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.