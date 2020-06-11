1,500 on board as Nanyuki train stalls

One of the Mt Kenya route trains (PHOTO: Courtesy)

One of two passenger trains from Nanyuki to Nairobi temporarily stalled on Sunday at Ruthagati with more than 1,500 passengers on board.

The first passenger train had left the Nanyuki station at 12:30 pm and the second at 1:30pm.

Kenya Railways MD Phillip Mainga said one of the trains stopped after the crew noted an issue. “The crew noticed a mechanical issue with the train that is why they stopped to address it. However, they resumed their journey without more hitches," he said.

Alice Mwangi, a Karatina resident was hoping to use the train to travel from Karatina to Thika, with her two children aged 3 and six years.

“I was hoping to save money on transport to take my children to Thika to see my sister, but when the train arrived in Karatina we were told we would pay Sh 200 which is the fee from Nanyuki to Nairobi instead of Sh 70,” she said.

The Nanyuki-Thika trains which stop at Inter-terminus in Murang’a, Makuyu, Maragua, Sagana, Karatina, Kiganjo, Chaka, Naromoru and Nanyuki stations charge low fares of between Sh50 and Sh100.

Many locals have opted for railway services during the festive season, leading to Kenya Railways increasing the number of trains commuting the Nairobi - Nanyuki route.