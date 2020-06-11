×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Court stops works on road reserve

By Dominic Omondi | December 28th 2020 at 10:11:13 GMT +0300

Mombasa County is embroiled in a court battle after leasing out an access road to a private developer.

The county had handed transport tycoon Iqbal Bayusuf a five-year lease to set up 60 kiosks on a road along Ziwani lane in Tudor, Mombasa, for Sh250,000 in annual ground rent.

However, this sparked protests from residents who fought for access, with one family filing a petition seeking to block the deal. Judge Charles Yano issued an injunction against Mombasa County and Bayusuf to stop construction on the road.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued to prevent, stop, discontinue county government of Mombasa and anyone claiming under them as agent, lesse, licensee from continuing with the development pending hearing and determination of this inter partes,” the judge said.

Read More

Since the 2002 Ndung’u land report revealed illegal land awards made to powerful individuals and families, the National Land Commission (NLC) has revoked thousands of title deeds. Sections of public utility land and road reserves had been quartered and sold to individuals, exposing pedestrians to harm as they were forced to share the road with vehicles. [Dominic Omondi]

During an NLC probe of the Kibarani land grab in Mombasa, the commission summoned top government officials, including from the ports authority and forestry services, to explain why they issued licences allowing the reclamation of ocean land.

Related Topics
Mombasa County National Lands Commission
Share this story
Previous article
Msando was silenced, claims Akombe as debate on murder rages
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Shooting: Kenya to host Africa Championship in September next year
Shooting: Kenya to host Africa Championship in September next year

LATEST STORIES

Court stops works on road reserve
Court stops works on road reserve

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

1 day ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

2 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

5 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

7 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When it isn’t just teenage rebellion

When it isn’t just teenage rebellion

Rubie Miseda 10 hours ago
Let’s see what cards life deals us in 2021

Let’s see what cards life deals us in 2021

Andrew Kipkemboi 10 hours ago
The puzzling case of rising manhood birth defects in Kiambu

The puzzling case of rising manhood birth defects in Kiambu

Gatonye Gathura 10 hours ago
LED bulbs to kill coronavirus

LED bulbs to kill coronavirus

Killiad Sinide 10 hours ago

More stories

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

By Reuters
Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

Bars and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

By Obare Osinde
Bars and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

By Reuters
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

By Reuters
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Kenya unveils new product standards

By James Wanzala
Kenya unveils new product standards

Covid revives laptop, desktop computers

By Reuters
Covid revives laptop, desktop computers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.