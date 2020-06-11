×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

By Reuters | December 27th 2020 at 13:51:55 GMT +0300

Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.

“Now that we’ve left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services),” Sunak told broadcasters.

“But this deal also provides reassurance because there’s a stable regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal, which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions.” 

 

Read More

Related Topics
Trade Deals European Union Brexit
Share this story
Previous article
KDF soldier mistaken for robber clobbered to death in Utawala
Next article
Wolves players banned from supermarkets

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year
Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19 death-toll climbs to 1,658 after three people die
Covid-19 death-toll climbs to 1,658 after three people die

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

23 hours ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

1 day ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

4 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

6 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

It’s a goldmine for crooks selling luxury cars using forged papers

It’s a goldmine for crooks selling luxury cars using forged papers

Amos Kareithi 4 hours ago
Exposed: How to get a fake car registration plate in 12 hours

Exposed: How to get a fake car registration plate in 12 hours

Amos Kareithi 4 hours ago
Big hotel brands feel weight of tourists drought

Big hotel brands feel weight of tourists drought

Awal Mohammed 14 hours ago
Why giving advice doesn't work

Why giving advice doesn't work

Nancy Nzalambi 14 hours ago

More stories

Bars and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

By Obare Osinde
Bars and entertainment places shut, revellers protest

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

By Reuters
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

By Reuters
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Kenya unveils new product standards

By James Wanzala
Kenya unveils new product standards

Covid revives laptop, desktop computers

By Reuters
Covid revives laptop, desktop computers

What you need to know about the world of Bitcoin trading before getting started

By Sponsored Content
What you need to know about the world of Bitcoin trading before getting started
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.