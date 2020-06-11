Businesses lose out on Christmas rush after bar closure

Businesses and revellers in Trans Nzoia were disappointed during Christmas after the county security committee ordered the closure of all drinking joints in the area.

This meant local businesses looking to reap from Christmas were unable to do so after revellers were denied the chance to socialise in entertainment spots of their choosing.

The county security team deployed police officers to ensure no bars operated.

As a result, normally busy streets were largely deserted following the restrictions imposed by County Commissioner Sam Ojwang.

Those who enjoy their alcohol in social venues took to the social media to vent their anger.

"It is a sad year for us. We cannot be allowed to enjoy Christmas. I cannot socialise with my friends," lamented a local high school teacher.

The teacher said he had arrived in Kitale town to meet with friends only to find bars closed.

However, despite bar operators registering no business, local alcohol distributors recorded booming sales through home deliveries as demand remained high.

Among those who were not disappointed by the county directive were residents who live near popular drinking outlets.

"We normally lack sleep during this time due to noise from bars and entertainment places. I think it is the right decision to stop such actions," said a resident of an estate near Kitale town.