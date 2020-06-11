×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Businesses lose out on Christmas rush after bar closure

By Obare Osinde | December 27th 2020 at 11:45:00 GMT +0300

Businesses and revellers in Trans Nzoia were disappointed during Christmas after the county security committee ordered the closure of all drinking joints in the area.

This meant local businesses looking to reap from Christmas were unable to do so after revellers were denied the chance to socialise in entertainment spots of their choosing.

The county security team deployed police officers to ensure no bars operated.

As a result, normally busy streets were largely deserted following the restrictions imposed by County Commissioner Sam Ojwang.

Read More

Those who enjoy their alcohol in social venues took to the social media to vent their anger.

"It is a sad year for us. We cannot be allowed to enjoy Christmas. I cannot socialise with my friends," lamented a local high school teacher.

The teacher said he had arrived in Kitale town to meet with friends only to find bars closed.

However, despite bar operators registering no business, local alcohol distributors recorded booming sales through home deliveries as demand remained high.

Among those who were not disappointed by the county directive were residents who live near popular drinking outlets.

"We normally lack sleep during this time due to noise from bars and entertainment places. I think it is the right decision to stop such actions," said a resident of an estate near Kitale town.

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Bars Closed Christmas Celebrations COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Africa rights lobby praises Kenya for recognising Shona tribe
Next article
South African soccer team fires Belgian coach for racist remarks

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why we must keep hope alive as we close the year 2020
Why we must keep hope alive as we close the year 2020

LATEST STORIES

World's most loyal employee dies after 84 years working for the same firm
World's most loyal employee dies after 84 years working for the same firm

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

22 hours ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

1 day ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

4 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

6 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

It’s a goldmine for crooks selling luxury cars using forged papers

It’s a goldmine for crooks selling luxury cars using forged papers

Amos Kareithi 2 hours ago
Exposed: How to get a fake car registration plate in 12 hours

Exposed: How to get a fake car registration plate in 12 hours

Amos Kareithi 2 hours ago
Big hotel brands feel weight of tourists drought

Big hotel brands feel weight of tourists drought

Awal Mohammed 12 hours ago
Why giving advice doesn't work

Why giving advice doesn't work

Nancy Nzalambi 13 hours ago

More stories

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

By Reuters
China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

By Reuters
Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

Kenya unveils new product standards

By James Wanzala
Kenya unveils new product standards

Covid revives laptop, desktop computers

By Reuters
Covid revives laptop, desktop computers

What you need to know about the world of Bitcoin trading before getting started

By Sponsored Content
What you need to know about the world of Bitcoin trading before getting started

Partners clash over use of restaurant’s name

By Paul Ogemba
Partners clash over use of restaurant’s name
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.