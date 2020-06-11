Intelligent connected machines to be a major part of life by 2030, consumers predict

Consumers expect connected technology to become more flexible and interactive going forward and see devices enabling more pro-active, and even creative choices in a wide range of everyday life situations by 2030.

That’s the point of view of consumers surveyed in the tenth edition of the Ericsson ConsumerLab 10 Hot Consumer Trends.

The report outlines ten different roles that consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life during the coming decade.

The report represents the expectations and predictions of 50 million early technology adopters across 15 major cities.

In this study, respondents rated 112 connected intelligent machine concepts, ranging from a human-centered to a more rational perspective. The result is an overview of the 10 roles consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life by 2030. Each trend in the report depicts a specific role that such machines could take.

“I was surprised to see that consumer expectations on smarter connectivity are higher than for any other connected intelligent machine type. The Connectivity Gofers trend includes predictions that devices will intelligently adapt to any signal, with use of cellular, Wi-Fi and fixed connectivity being seamless, as well as smart signal locators that guide users to spots with optimal coverage even in crowded areas,” said Dr Michael Björn, Head of Research Agenda, Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab, and author of the report.

Each of these roles could be seen as new service areas, opening a range of opportunities for 5G service providers to gradually extend intelligent networks to their customers.

“What all of these potential services have in common is that they rely on intelligently communicating across devices and thus puts the networking aspect even more in the front seat than today,” he added.

The 10 Hot Consumer Trends for 2030

1. Body bots: 76 percent of consumers predict there will be intelligent posture-supporting suits.

2. Guardian angels: Three-quarters believe that privacy guardians will help fool surveillance cameras and block electronic snooping.

3. Community bots: 78 percent believe electronic watchdog services will alert neighborhood allies to any trespassers.

4. Sustainability bots: Future weather will be extreme – 82 percent believe devices will share data and warn about local rain torrents or heat blasts.

5. Home officers: Working from home uninterrupted – 79 percent say smart speakers will project noise-canceling walls around the home office space.

6. Explainers: Over 8 in 10 predict automated financial management systems that explain how your investments are handled.

7. Connectivity gofers: Smart signal locators will be able to guide you to optimal connectivity spots, say 83 percent of consumers.

8. Baddie bots: A baddie bot that can be trained to carry out burglaries or attack other people is wanted by 37 percent of AR/VR users.

9. Media creators: Machines will curate content. Sixty-two percent think game consoles will make original games based on their game play.

10. Bossy bots: Around 7 in 10 believe that social network AIs will understand your personality and build up a circle of friends that is good for your mental and physical wellbeing.