×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Intelligent connected machines to be a major part of life by 2030, consumers predict

By Sara Okuoro | December 26th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Consumers expect connected technology to become more flexible and interactive going forward and see devices enabling more pro-active, and even creative choices in a wide range of everyday life situations by 2030. 

That’s the point of view of consumers surveyed in the tenth edition of the Ericsson ConsumerLab 10 Hot Consumer Trends.

The report outlines ten different roles that consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life during the coming decade. 

The report represents the expectations and predictions of 50 million early technology adopters across 15 major cities.

Read More

In this study, respondents rated 112 connected intelligent machine concepts, ranging from a human-centered to a more rational perspective. The result is an overview of the 10 roles consumers expect connected intelligent machines to take in everyday life by 2030. Each trend in the report depicts a specific role that such machines could take.

“I was surprised to see that consumer expectations on smarter connectivity are higher than for any other connected intelligent machine type. The Connectivity Gofers trend includes predictions that devices will intelligently adapt to any signal, with use of cellular, Wi-Fi and fixed connectivity being seamless, as well as smart signal locators that guide users to spots with optimal coverage even in crowded areas,” said Dr Michael Björn, Head of Research Agenda, Ericsson Consumer and IndustryLab, and author of the report.

Each of these roles could be seen as new service areas, opening a range of opportunities for 5G service providers to gradually extend intelligent networks to their customers.

“This points to opportunities for 5G service providers to gradually extend intelligent networks to cover a whole range of new services for their customers, and each of the machine roles we present in this report could be seen as a whole new service area,” said Dr Björn.

“What all of these potential services have in common is that they rely on intelligently communicating across devices and thus puts the networking aspect even more in the front seat than today,” he added.  

The 10 Hot Consumer Trends for 2030 

1. Body bots: 76 percent of consumers predict there will be intelligent posture-supporting suits.

2. Guardian angels: Three-quarters believe that privacy guardians will help fool surveillance cameras and block electronic snooping.

3. Community bots: 78 percent believe electronic watchdog services will alert neighborhood allies to any trespassers.

4. Sustainability bots: Future weather will be extreme – 82 percent believe devices will share data and warn about local rain torrents or heat blasts.

5. Home officers: Working from home uninterrupted – 79 percent say smart speakers will project noise-canceling walls around the home office space.

6. Explainers: Over 8 in 10 predict automated financial management systems that explain how your investments are handled.

7. Connectivity gofers: Smart signal locators will be able to guide you to optimal connectivity spots, say 83 percent of consumers.

8. Baddie bots: A baddie bot that can be trained to carry out burglaries or attack other people is wanted by 37 percent of AR/VR users.

9. Media creators: Machines will curate content. Sixty-two percent think game consoles will make original games based on their game play. 

10. Bossy bots: Around 7 in 10 believe that social network AIs will understand your personality and build up a circle of friends that is good for your mental and physical wellbeing.  

 

Related Topics
5G Network Artificial Intelligence Ericsson
Share this story
Previous article
Boat capsizes on Uganda's Lake Albert, killing 26
Next article
Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

South Africa bets on technology to close inequality gap
South Africa bets on technology to close inequality gap

LATEST STORIES

Mali opposition leader and presidential hopeful Cisse dies
Mali opposition leader and presidential hopeful Cisse dies

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

12 hours ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

3 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

5 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

10 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Oyugi the all powerful Moi era civil servant who transformed Rongo

Anne Atieno 1 day ago
The silver lining during pandemic

The silver lining during pandemic

Standard Team 1 day ago
Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Covid-19, cash crunch change the way we celebrate Christmas

Standard Team 1 day ago
VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

VIDEO: Woman narrates why she chose to become a prostitute

Jael Musumba 1 day ago

More stories

WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

By Reuters
WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

Business–Education partnerships can lead to a talent boom

By Sponsored Content
Business–Education partnerships can lead to a talent boom

Kebs approves standards for pro-environment lighting technologies

By Fredrick Obura
Kebs approves standards for pro-environment lighting technologies

Zoom's Christmas gift: no cap on call lengths over the holidays

By Reuters
Zoom's Christmas gift: no cap on call lengths over the holidays

Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March

By Reuters
Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March

Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union

By Reuters
Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.