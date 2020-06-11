×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State’s recurrent spending drops over Covid-19 measures

By Awal Mohammed | December 24th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The national government recorded a rare drop in recurrent expenditure for the first quarter of the current financial year. 

According to the National Government Budget Implementation Review report by the auditor general, the spending dropped by 4.5 per cent between July and September.

Recurrent expenditure has been a major drain on the State’s revenue, with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani recently admitting that the spending had become unsustainable.

The report attributed the decline to containment measures instituted by the government in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Read More

“The gross recurrent expenditure of Sh420.9 billion represented 18.4 per cent of recurrent gross estimates, which was a decline compared to 22.9 per cent achieved in the first quarter of 2019-20 financial year,” said Auditor General Nancy Gathungu.

“This was attributed to the impact of Covid-19 mitigation measures adopted by the government to curb the spread of the disease.”

The Teachers Service Commission recorded the highest expenditure on compensation to employees at Sh70.06 billion, translating to 62.3 per cent of the expenditure on compensation to employees by the national government. 

The push by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to improve key infrastructure saw an increase in the development expenditure.

Capital transfers

The development vote head of the national government posted a 72.5 per cent increase with an absorption rate of 27.2 per cent.

The State spent Sh172 billion, a jump of Sh73 billion from the same time last year.

The highest development expenditure went to capital transfers to semi-autonomous government agencies of Sh96.47 billion followed by construction and civil works at Sh13 billion.

During the same period, government receipts to the Consolidated Fund declined by 5.6 per cent to Sh602 billion. This represented 21.3 per cent of the annual target of Sh2.83 trillion.

Taxes and domestic borrowing were the highest contributors to the fund.

Last year in the same period, the Consolidated Fund received Sh637.4 billion.

The lengthy dispute over the counties’ resource allocation formula hindered the full disbursement of money to the regions. “Counties received the lowest percentage of exchequer issues due to delayed disbursement of funds that was occasioned by delay in the approval of the county revenue allocation formula for the 2020-21 financial year by the Senate,” said Ms Gathungu.

She said the delay of budget performance reports by counties was hindering budget oversight by her office.

“Delay in submission of budget performance reports to the office of the Controller of Budget resulting in the delay in reporting and consequently affecting budget oversight,” said Gathungu.

Related Topics
Covid-19 measures National Treasury Ukur Yatani
Share this story
Previous article
Make merry this Christmas but be ready for what awaits 2021
Next article
Use land title deeds to spur development

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Law to address street families menace
Law to address street families menace

LATEST STORIES

Late goals steer Man Utd into League Cup semi-finals
Late goals steer Man Utd into League Cup semi-finals

CHECKPOINT

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

15 hours ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

2 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

7 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

13 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Why by-election for city governor is a do-or-die for Uhuru

Jacob Ngetich and Moses Nyamori 1 hour ago
Radio journalist in search of justice after police assault

Radio journalist in search of justice after police assault

Kamore Maina 1 hour ago
Video: Coronavirus pandemic cuts livelihoods of Maasai women artists

Video: Coronavirus pandemic cuts livelihoods of Maasai women artists

Saul Owiti 7 hours ago
Building my dream, one stone at a time

Building my dream, one stone at a time

Peter Muiruri 13 hours ago

More stories

Village Market seeks Sh5.2m from NBV

By Wainaina Wambu
Village Market seeks Sh5.2m from NBV

Safaricom announces new charges

By Peter Theuri
Safaricom announces new charges

Tough start for Kenyans in 2021 as MPs vote for higher taxes

By Dominic Omondi and Moses Nyamori
Tough start for Kenyans in 2021 as MPs vote for higher taxes

Gamblers in Nairobi face huge fines, fees

By Josphat Thiong'o
Gamblers in Nairobi face huge fines, fees

Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

By Peter Theuri
Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

Court saves Uchumi from auctioneers

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Court saves Uchumi from auctioneers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.