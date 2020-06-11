×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Safaricom cuts M-Pesa transaction costs by up to 45 per cent

By Sara Okuoro | December 22nd 2020 at 17:33:17 GMT +0300

Safaricom has reduced transaction cost between Sh101 and Sh500 to Sh6 from Sh11. Sending Sh1,501 to Sh2,500 will cost Sh32 down from Sh41 while transactions below Sh100 remain free. The new rates take effect from January 1, 2020.

As part of various measures to help the country better weather the Covid-19 Pandemic, the telco announced temporary zero-rating of M-Pesa transactions in March.

“As guided by the Central Bank of Kenya and taking into account the Principles on the Pricing of Mobile Money Services, we have taken the decision to reduce our M-Pesa tariffs by up to 45 per cent for lower value transaction bands. This is in consideration of the expiry of the period for the zero-rated M-Pesa transactions and the ongoing Covid-19 and economic circumstances,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.  

In addition, free transactions between M-Pesa and bank accounts will still be available for all customers.

Read More

The firm says that the tariff reductions will affect more than 90 per cent of all customer transactions when sending money.

New M-Pesa tariffs, effective January 1, 2021.

“The price cuts are permanent, effective January 1, 2021 and will enable our more than 26.8 million customers to continue enjoying lower costs whenever they send money,” said Safaricom CEO.

The new tariffs will also apply to transactions for micro-businesses under Safaricom’s new Pochi La Biashara service, and Lipa Na M-Pesa businesses using the Transacting Till to make payments.

The maximum amount a customer can transact daily or hold in their Mpesa account is Sh300,000.

 

Related Topics
Safaricom M-Pesa Peter Ndegwa
Share this story
Previous article
Olunga named the most valuable player in Japanese J-League
Next article
Nyeri principal bags AU best teacher award

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

CBK walks tight rope on mobile transaction fees waiver
CBK walks tight rope on mobile transaction fees waiver

LATEST STORIES

Road carnage claims 3,363 lives in December
Road carnage claims 3,363 lives in December

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

1 day ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

6 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

12 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

12 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Ailing widow battles national bank for frozen Sh18 million

Ailing widow battles national bank for frozen Sh18 million

Paul Ogemba 11 hours ago
Revived Nanyuki train a blessing to corona-depleted wallets

Revived Nanyuki train a blessing to corona-depleted wallets
Jacinta Mutura 12 hours ago
Central bankers at crossroads as digital cash raids their space

Central bankers at crossroads as digital cash raids their space
Reuters 13 hours ago
Wairegi: My 38 years as Britam CEO and the risks that paid off

Wairegi: My 38 years as Britam CEO and the risks that paid off
Dominic Omondi 14 hours ago

More stories

Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

By Peter Theuri
Homeboyz lists over 63 million shares on Nairobi bourse

Court saves Uchumi from auctioneers

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Court saves Uchumi from auctioneers

Spare SMEs from paying turnover tax, says lobby

By Peter Theuri
Spare SMEs from paying turnover tax, says lobby

US current account widens sharply in third quarter

By Reuters
US current account widens sharply in third quarter

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

By Winnie Makena
How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

By Josphat Thiong'o
Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.