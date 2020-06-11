×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Spare SMEs from paying turnover tax, says lobby

By Peter Theuri | December 21st 2020 at 10:00:48 GMT +0300

Work in progress at Avoveg Limited, a company dealing in the processing and export of horticultural produce, during the company's post-COVID-19, phased reopening of business to local and international markets. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Manufacturers’ lobby has warned that the move to start taxing small businesses turnover tax will have a huge impact on their business operations.

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) now wants the minimum tax abolished or suspended, until when effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected the economy, is managed.

The manufacturers argue the introduction of the minimum tax will hurt the economy and reduce Kenya’s attractiveness to investors. “Introduction of a new tax based on turnover will hurt a company’s financial well-being such as creating cash flow constraints,” noted the manufacturers’ body.

“Minimum tax targets loss-making small companies that already face difficulties in paying taxes, especially with the current Covid-19 impacting businesses negatively.”

The lobby said the tax comes at the height of a pandemic and was not well thought out and should be shelved. Local businesses will start paying a minimum tax starting next month that will be charged at the rate of one per cent of the gross business turnover.

Read More

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the 2020 Finance Bill in June this year.

The charge was introduced in the Finance Act 2020 to boost the government's revenue collection. Among businesses expected to be hardest hit by the taxation are low margin businesses, capital intensive businesses with tax incentives, new businesses, and loss-making companies.

The manufacturers’ body demands that the tax is only applicable after five consecutive years of loss declaration for all companies.

This plea was echoed by Fredrick Ogutu, a lawyer and senior tax consultant at Deloitte East Africa. “Imposing an additional burden in the form of minimum tax on such companies would exacerbate their financial challenges,” he said.

KAM also wants a reduction of the minimum tax rate to 0.25 per cent, in addition to the State allowing for set-off against the future tax, and a statutory definition of the tax.

Exemptions should be allowed for firms such as those that deal with exports, it noted. “The proposed tax will negatively affect business operations and hamper cash-flow, pushing struggling entities to premature closure leading to loss of jobs and taking the economy into a downward spiral,” KAM says.

“It is highly unlikely that a new business would be profitable in the first few years of operation. Adding a tax burden on an unprofitable business will make Kenya’s economic environment not conducive for start-ups and businesses whose break-even period is longer.”

KAM also says businesses could load the minimum tax to customers, increasing the cost of consumer goods and services- making Kenya uncompetitive in the global market. The tax will likely lead to capital flight to favourable tax regimes in the region.

Kenya’s manufacturing sector grew at 3.2 per cent compared to 4.3 per cent growth in 2018.

[email protected]     

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Finance Act 2020 KRA Tax KAM SMEs COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
Arsenal thrash Everton, Man United stay top of COVID-hit WSL
Next article
Petulant Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police officer, two guards arrested over robbery at Chandaria’s home
Police officer, two guards arrested over robbery at Chandaria’s home

LATEST STORIES

Sh24 million water pans to the rescue of Bondo farmers
Sh24 million water pans to the rescue of Bondo farmers

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

2 hours ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

5 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

10 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

11 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why prostate care should be a priority

Why prostate care should be a priority
Gatonye Gathura 2 minutes ago
Is vitiligo curable?

Is vitiligo curable?
Graham Kajilwa 2 hours ago
Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi

Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi
Moses Nyamori and Nzau Musau 11 hours ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 11 hours ago

More stories

US current account widens sharply in third quarter

By Reuters
US current account widens sharply in third quarter

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

By Winnie Makena
How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

By Josphat Thiong'o
Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

Global chip shortage threatens production of computers

By Reuters
Global chip shortage threatens production of computers

Holiday over for mobile money users as CBK ends fees waiver

By Dominic Omondi
Holiday over for mobile money users as CBK ends fees waiver

KMRC to issue Sh3b bond for mortgages

By Dominic Omondi
KMRC to issue Sh3b bond for mortgages
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.