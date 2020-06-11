×
WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

By Reuters | December 18th 2020 at 18:22:51 GMT +0300

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo placed on the keyboard (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc’s namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet..

Related Topics
WhatsApp WABetaInfo
