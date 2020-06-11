×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US current account widens sharply in third quarter

By Reuters | December 18th 2020 at 17:04:44 GMT +0300

The US current account deficit surged in the third quarter as a record rebound in consumer spending pulled in imports, outpacing a recovery in exports.

The Commerce Department said on Friday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, widened 10.6 per cent to $178.5 billion last quarter.

Data for the second quarter was revised to show a $161.4 billion shortfall, instead of $170.5 billion as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the current account gap increasing to $189.0 billion in the July-September quarter.

Related Topics
US Economy Donald Trum Joe Biden
Share this story
Previous article
MySpace warms the heart of man with hearing complications
Next article
Business–Education partnerships can lead to a talent boom

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election
Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election

LATEST STORIES

Business–Education partnerships can lead to a talent boom
Business–Education partnerships can lead to a talent boom

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

2 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

8 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

8 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment
Winnie Makena 10 hours ago
Kenyan charged with plotting to attack US

Kenyan charged with plotting to attack US
Daniel Wesangula 17 hours ago
Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment

Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment
Josphat Thiong'o 17 hours ago
The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 1 day ago

More stories

How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

By Winnie Makena
How Tiktok took over social media and local entertainment

Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

By Josphat Thiong'o
Kenya Railways slashes JKIA train fare to Sh250

Global chip shortage threatens production of computers

By Reuters
Global chip shortage threatens production of computers

Holiday over for mobile money users as CBK ends fees waiver

By Dominic Omondi
Holiday over for mobile money users as CBK ends fees waiver

KMRC to issue Sh3b bond for mortgages

By Dominic Omondi
KMRC to issue Sh3b bond for mortgages

Jubilee approves Sh10.8 billion acquisition by German insurer

By Dominic Omondi
Jubilee approves Sh10.8 billion acquisition by German insurer
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.