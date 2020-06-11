MySpace warms the heart of man with hearing complications

Mwenda Thuranira (R) with the beneficiary of hearing aid seated (PHOTO: Courtesy)

A man with hearing problem from Isiolo County has something to smile about after his touching story moved property Chief Executive Officer Mwenda Thuranira coming to his aid..

“Daniel who is an electrician shared his story and I got touched,” says Thuranira noting that Daniel has been living with a hearing disability, experiencing a tough childhood, and growing up not leading a normal life because of his shortcomings.

He could not comprehend what it felt like to hear and communicate with the people around him. The situation kept me guessing what life is like in that situation.

“Hearing is often taken for granted by normal people because some people don’t understand how privileged they are to hear. I hope we can all participate and help people who are in need. The smile on his face when he heard people talking was heartwarming and I hope people understand how important it is to have such blessings,” said Thuranira.



"Social acceptance and aid should motivate people to help others living with disabilities to shape the society to be a better place for all," he added.

Mwenda through his firm offered Daniel a hearing aid and now he can hear and interact with people normally.

According to the latest official government statistics, over 187,818 people live with hearing disabilities in Kenya. This limits them from accessing normal life cues such as proper education, societal interactions, and participation.

Communication is a vital element in the corresponding world and hearing disabilities hinder proper communication.