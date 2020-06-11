Treasury releases Sh93m to IEBC for verification of BBI signatures

The National Treasury building, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina]

National Treasury has released Sh93 million to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures.

IEBC had asked the Treasury for Sh241 million to review 4.4 million signatures presented by the BBI Secretariat.

The money would be used to hire and train clerks who will verify the signatures. A process that would take 85 days to complete.

Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani approved Sh93 million on Thursday, saying the amount is sufficient for the exercise.

