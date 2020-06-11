×
Jubilee approves Sh10.8 billion acquisition by German insurer

By Dominic Omondi | December 18th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

 

Jubilee Holdings Group Chairman Nizar Juma and Company Secretary Margaret Kipchumba during an annual general meeting yesterday. [Courtesy]

Jubilee Holdings shareholders yesterday approved a long-term strategic partnership with Allianz SE in five countries.

The deal will see the German insurer gain a stake in Jubilee’s short-term general insurance businesses in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and its short-term general and medical insurance business in Burundi and Mauritius.

Allianz will become a co-shareholder in five companies that are currently, or to be established, subsidiaries of Jubilee by purchasing controlling interests of between 51 per cent and 66 per cent, in which Jubilee Holdings will remain a significant minority shareholder.

“With Allianz, we have identified a strategic partner whose strategic objectives and vision for the general business are closely aligned with those of Jubilee, and together we intend to grow both the market and our joint market share,” said Jubilee Holdings Group Chairman Nizar Juma.

He said there will be no change in the ownership of the life and medical businesses in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Allianz acquired the shareholding at a value of Sh10.8 billion and will see the two firms create the Jubilee Allianz General Insurance in the five African countries where Jubilee Insurance currently operates.

Jubilee Holdings said in the past that the transaction had been in the works for four years and would give both companies a larger foothold in the regional market.

Jubilee announces final dividend pay
Jubilee announces final dividend pay

Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award
Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo to FIFA Best Player Award

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

1 day ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

7 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

7 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 13 hours ago
How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim

How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim
Babere Chacha and John Wahome 1 day ago
Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 1 day ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 1 day ago

Holiday over for mobile money users as CBK ends fees waiver

By Dominic Omondi
Holiday over for mobile money users as CBK ends fees waiver

KMRC to issue Sh3b bond for mortgages

By Dominic Omondi
KMRC to issue Sh3b bond for mortgages

KQ ordered to refund passenger Sh415,000

By Frankline Sunday
KQ ordered to refund passenger Sh415,000

US Treasury labels Switzerland, Vietnam as currency manipulators

By Reuters
US Treasury labels Switzerland, Vietnam as currency manipulators

Telecoms in court to overturn MultiChoice piracy sites order

By Kamau Muthoni
Telecoms in court to overturn MultiChoice piracy sites order

Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules

By James Wanzala
Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules
