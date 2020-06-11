KQ ordered to refund passenger Sh415,000 for overbooking

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka (PHOTO: FILE)

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has ordered Kenya Airways to pay a passenger over Sh400,000 for failing to board him onto a flight despite paying for a ticket and checking in online.

In a landmark decision, CAK said the national carrier erred in overselling tickets from Kigali to Nairobi and failing to give the passenger a seat.

“The CAK has ordered KQ to refund a passenger Sh415,263, being the cost he incurred after being denied to board their aircraft despite him arriving at the airport and checking in on time,” said the CAK in its report.

CAK was acting on a consumer complaint dating back almost three years. CAK says KQ denied responsibility, arguing the complainant arrived at the airport late.

According to the complaint, Kenya Airways oversold tickets from Kigali to Nairobi and despite the complainant arriving for the flight on time, he was not allowed to board. KQ then booked a Rwandair flight to Nairobi, but this was too late for the complainant’s connecting flight to London.

“Upon arriving in Nairobi, he was advised to pay for the KQ flight to London and subsequently apply for a refund,” states the CAK in a report in part. “He paid £3,211.20 (KShs415,262) and completed his journey and his attempts to seek a refund from KQ have been unsuccessful.”

CAK says KQ denied any responsibility in the matter and instead said the complainant was denied boarding due to late arrival at the airport.

KQ has further been asked to commit to informing consumers of the reasons in instances where they are involuntary denied boarding and refund them an amount equal to the ticket cost within two months a claim is lodged.