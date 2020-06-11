×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KQ ordered to refund passenger Sh415,000 for overbooking

By Frankline Sunday | December 17th 2020 at 12:07:02 GMT +0300

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka (PHOTO: FILE)

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has ordered Kenya Airways to pay a passenger over Sh400,000 for failing to board him onto a flight despite paying for a ticket and checking in online.

In a landmark decision, CAK said the national carrier erred in overselling tickets from Kigali to Nairobi and failing to give the passenger a seat.

“The CAK has ordered KQ to refund a passenger Sh415,263, being the cost he incurred after being denied to board their aircraft despite him arriving at the airport and checking in on time,” said the CAK in its report.

CAK was acting on a consumer complaint dating back almost three years. CAK says KQ denied responsibility, arguing the complainant arrived at the airport late.

According to the complaint, Kenya Airways oversold tickets from Kigali to Nairobi and despite the complainant arriving for the flight on time, he was not allowed to board. KQ then booked a Rwandair flight to Nairobi, but this was too late for the complainant’s connecting flight to London.

Read More

“Upon arriving in Nairobi, he was advised to pay for the KQ flight to London and subsequently apply for a refund,” states the CAK in a report in part. “He paid £3,211.20 (KShs415,262) and completed his journey and his attempts to seek a refund from KQ have been unsuccessful.”

CAK says KQ denied any responsibility in the matter and instead said the complainant was denied boarding due to late arrival at the airport.

KQ has further been asked to commit to informing consumers of the reasons in instances where they are involuntary denied boarding and refund them an amount equal to the ticket cost within two months a claim is lodged.

Related Topics
Competition Authority of Kenya Kenya Airways
Share this story
Previous article
Nakuru: Work and leisure on the floor of Rift Valley
Next article
MCA: We didn't vote to impeach Governor Sonko

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KQ recovery faces Covid-19 headwinds
KQ recovery faces Covid-19 headwinds

LATEST STORIES

MCA: We didn't vote to impeach Governor Sonko
MCA: We didn't vote to impeach Governor Sonko

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

1 day ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

7 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 1 hour ago
Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 12 hours ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 12 hours ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 12 hours ago

More stories

US Treasury labels Switzerland, Vietnam as currency manipulators

By Reuters
US Treasury labels Switzerland, Vietnam as currency manipulators

Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules

By James Wanzala
Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules

These are the key skills employers require

By Awal Mohammed
These are the key skills employers require

Co-op Bank ventures into global money transfer deal

By Standard Reporter
Co-op Bank ventures into global money transfer deal

Survey: Employers go for new skills post covid

By Awal Mohammed
Survey: Employers go for new skills post covid

EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

By Reuters
EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.