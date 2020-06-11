×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Loss of green cover create 'heat island' over Nairobi

By The Conversation | December 17th 2020 at 11:39:49 GMT +0300

Part of Nairobi City (PHOTO: FILE)

Nairobi is one of the fastest growing cities in Africa. The city’s population, which was about two million people a decade ago, now stands at over four million.

This puts a lot of pressure on the natural environment.

Areas of vegetation around rivers and forested land have declined in the city due to encroachment and infrastructure development, namely roads and buildings. It has been reported that Nairobi has lost 22 per cent of its green spaces cover in the period between 1988 and 2016.

Changes in land cover in Nairobi are mainly due to policy changes – such as zoning – that increase the plot area covered by a building relative to the total plot size.

For instance, areas close to the central business district that were residential in land use have seen recent conversions to commercial or office space land use. This changes the landscape.

Read More

Areas covered by impervious surfaces such as tarmac, metal or concrete have higher surface temperatures compared to vegetated land cover. This is because vegetation provides shade and, through evapotranspiration, cools cities.

Impervious surfaces such as concrete absorb more solar radiation than they reflect. This leads to a phenomenon known as urban heat island.

Urban heat island refers to when temperatures in the city are higher than those of surrounding areas that have more vegetation cover. The effect is more pronounced at night when impervious surfaces re-radiate heat that is absorbed during the day into the atmosphere.

Quality of life

Through our work, we have found that an urban heat island is already manifesting over Nairobi. Data over Nairobi indicates that average air temperatures increased from 18.8 degrees Centigrade in the 1950s to 19.5 degrees in 2000s.

This situation is likely to become more pronounced, given the ongoing environmental modification by construction, such as the Nairobi Expressway.

This urban micro-climate will have an influence on the quality of life of city residents. Although the intensity of Nairobi’s heat island has not reached alarming levels of directly causing death, with ongoing developments, this is bound to eventually happen.

The most direct effect on health from the urban heat island is heat health risk. Heat can worsen pre-existing conditions such as heart and lung disease, kidney problems, diabetes, and asthma. It can also affect occupational performance or lead directly to death.

Extremely high temperatures of more than 27°C for a period of time, such as during heat waves, puts people with health issues particularly at risk.

Related Topics
Nairobi Expressway Climate Change
Share this story
Previous article
US Treasury labels Switzerland, Vietnam as currency manipulators
Next article
Maraga: What frustrates the rule of law in Kenya

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Biden presidency boost to the fight on climate change
Biden presidency boost to the fight on climate change

LATEST STORIES

MCA: We didn't vote to impeach Governor Sonko
MCA: We didn't vote to impeach Governor Sonko

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

1 day ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

7 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 1 hour ago
Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 12 hours ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 12 hours ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 12 hours ago

More stories

Nakuru: Work and leisure on the floor of Rift Valley

By Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet
Nakuru: Work and leisure on the floor of Rift Valley

Survey: Kenya among most open countries to African visitors

By Frankline Sunday
Survey: Kenya among most open countries to African visitors

Fund managers in real estate face inability to pay returns, says CBK

By Wainaina Wambu
Fund managers in real estate face inability to pay returns, says CBK

Building plan approvals drop in subdued property market

By Wainaina Wambu
Building plan approvals drop in subdued property market

London’s key district plots reboot amid Covid, Brexit

By Reuters
London’s key district plots reboot amid Covid, Brexit

Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year

By Peter Theuri
Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.