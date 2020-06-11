×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya eyes EA market with new leather rules

By James Wanzala | December 17th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Orthopedic Technician Leather section Paul Kibyegon Kiptanui making shoes for short leg syndrome at the orthopedic department workshop in Kenyatta National Hospital ( KNH) during an interview on artificial limbs and correction of clubfoot with prosthetics and orthotics on 6th November 2020. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has adopted nine new footwear, hides and skins standards to boost local leather products access the regional market. Kebs Managing Director Bernard Njiraini said the new standards will leverage trade in footwear and leather products produced within the East African Community (EAC) by use of comparable standards.

"The standards will ensure the quality, fitness for use and safety of the footwear products to the users,” said Njiraini. The standards that cover the most utilised footwear category of open and closed shoes for children aged two to six outline crucial requirements such as bonding strength, which has been an issue with children's school shoes.

Others are upper and bottom material requirements for leather and shoe soles. The standards have defined limits of heavy metals, especially for shoes of young children and infants to protect them from exposure to harmful chemicals.

Kebs has also approved codes of practice for preservation of raw hides and skins. Key preservation methods outlined include the use of salt to dehydrate the rawhide or skin, air drying or suspension methods and use of approved chemicals in pickling. 

Read More

Related Topics
Leather industry KEBS
Share this story
Previous article
Pilots association threatens to paralyse KQ China operations
Next article
These are the key skills employers require

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender
MPs want Kebs boss to pay for faulty inspection tender

LATEST STORIES

Man killed over Sh50 balance
Man killed over Sh50 balance

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

16 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 40 minutes ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 40 minutes ago
How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim

How Matiang’i rode his way to national acclaim
Babere Chacha and John Wahome 40 minutes ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 40 minutes ago

More stories

These are the key skills employers require

By Awal Mohammed
These are the key skills employers require

Co-op Bank ventures into global money transfer deal

By Standard Reporter
Co-op Bank ventures into global money transfer deal

Survey: Employers go for new skills post covid

By Awal Mohammed
Survey: Employers go for new skills post covid

EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

By Reuters
EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

The role of business in vaccinating the world

By Ravi Kumar S
The role of business in vaccinating the world

Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses

By Wainaina Wambu
Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.