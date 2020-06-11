Pilots association threatens to paralyse KQ China operations

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Airways management is set for a long day on Thursday with pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) on allegations around human rights violations.

On Wednesday the association raised concerns over the manner in which pilots on Guangzhou, China operations are handled in relation to covid-19 containment measures.

The association protests the extraction of a blood sample which it advises pilots opposed to the method to forward their names to the chief pilot’s office for immediate action.

In a statement, the association said it raised concerns over the manner in which the test is conducted with the management of the national carrier which KQ Chief Executive Officer has not responded to.

The association says it has raised numerous concerns in previous meetings and proposed a number of solutions that it claims the KQ management has refused to implement.

“It is indeed shameful that crew continue to undergo inhumane treatment in China under management’s watch, despite their crucial role in ensuring a safe and commercially viable operation,” said Murithi Nyagah, Chief Executive Officer KALPA.

“Effective Thursday, December 17, any Kalpa member who does not wish to be tested by the extraction of a blood sample will be forwarding their names to the Chief Pilot’s office, these pilots will not be rostered for China operations until further notice,” he said.

“Pilots who have forwarded their names and are on standby duty will also not be called out for operations.”

Kalpa said that should the KQ management fail to adhere to the position indicated it will not hesitate to institute legal action for human rights violation.