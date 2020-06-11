×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pilots association threatens to paralyse KQ China operations

By Fredrick Obura | December 16th 2020 at 22:16:56 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Airways management is set for a long day on Thursday with pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) on allegations around human rights violations.

On Wednesday the association raised concerns over the manner in which pilots on Guangzhou, China operations are handled in relation to covid-19 containment measures.

The association protests the extraction of a blood sample which it advises pilots opposed to the method to forward their names to the chief pilot’s office for immediate action.

In a statement, the association said it raised concerns over the manner in which the test is conducted with the management of the national carrier which KQ Chief Executive Officer has not responded to.

Read More

The association says it has raised numerous concerns in previous meetings and proposed a number of solutions that it claims the KQ management has refused to implement.

“It is indeed shameful that crew continue to undergo inhumane treatment in China under management’s watch, despite their crucial role in ensuring a safe and commercially viable operation,” said Murithi Nyagah, Chief Executive Officer KALPA.

“Effective Thursday, December 17, any Kalpa member who does not wish to be tested by the extraction of a blood sample will be forwarding their names to the Chief Pilot’s office, these pilots will not be rostered for China operations until further notice,” he said.

“Pilots who have forwarded their names and are on standby duty will also not be called out for operations.”

Kalpa said that should the KQ management fail to adhere to the position indicated it will not hesitate to institute legal action for human rights violation.

Related Topics
Kenya Airways Pilots Kalpa
Share this story
Previous article
Police arrest Baringo health chief officer over death threat claims
Next article
Ronaldo fails to inspire Juventus, misses crucial penalty

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya
Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

LATEST STORIES

Ronaldo fails to inspire Juventus, misses crucial penalty
Ronaldo fails to inspire Juventus, misses crucial penalty

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

14 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

George Waititu: There’s no freedom in business

George Waititu: There’s no freedom in business
Judith Mwobobia 10 hours ago
Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees
Peter Muiruri 11 hours ago
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Mwangi Maina 14 hours ago
Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Stephen Rutto 1 day ago

More stories

Secretary-General appoints Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator in China

By Standard Reporter
Secretary-General appoints Siddharth Chatterjee UN Resident Coordinator in China

Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

By Reuters
Feeling like a fraud at work? 3 ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

Energy regulatory board interdicts director-general Pavel Oimeke

By Fredrick Obura
Energy regulatory board interdicts director-general Pavel Oimeke

Samuel Tiriongo joins Kenya Bankers Association

By Standard Reporter
Samuel Tiriongo joins Kenya Bankers Association

My best job was actually an internship

By Silas Nyamweya
My best job was actually an internship

Tea plucking machines leave women jobless

By Nikko Tanui
Tea plucking machines leave women jobless
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.