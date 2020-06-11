×
Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March

By Reuters | December 16th 2020 at 17:36:11 GMT +0300

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would shut down live-streaming app Periscope, which it bought in 2015, due to declining usage over the past couple of years and high supporting costs.

The mobile app has been in "an unsustainable maintenance-mode state" for a while, Twitter said in a blog post https://periscope.medium.com/farewell-periscope-164db2742b7c.

Most of Periscope's core capabilities have been integrated into Twitter and the company plans to remove it from app stores by March 2021.

Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will stay on as replays and users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed, the company said.

Why Kenyans on Twitter are the most vicious global bullies
Twitter to shut down streaming app Periscope by March
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

10 hours ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

George Waititu: There’s no freedom in business

Judith Mwobobia 5 hours ago
Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

Peter Muiruri 6 hours ago
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

Mwangi Maina 10 hours ago
Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Stephen Rutto 1 day ago

Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union

By Reuters
Kenyans trade over Sh6b virtual currency, says report

By Frankline Sunday
Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage

By Reuters
Safaricom launches revamped mobile app

By Sara Okuoro - Sponsored Content
Court awards Jamii Telcoms Sh1Million

By Patrick Kibet
Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

By Mirror
