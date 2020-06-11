×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

By Reuters | December 16th 2020 at 16:49:10 GMT +0300

People look out of an Aegean Airlines aircraft (REUTERS/Costas Baltas)

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday new rules on airport slots for summer 2021, allowing airlines to keep those slots if they use 40 per cent of them instead of the normal 80 per cent as the travel industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, the European Commission introduced a waiver of the normal rule to avoid airlines operating empty “ghost flights” to retain slots.

European Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said the proposal would help provide relief to airlines, ensure efficient operations of airports and avoid “ghost flights”, while also maintaining competition in the market.

“The proposed rules provide certainty for the summer season 2021 and ensure that the Commission can modulate further necessary slot waivers according to clear conditions to ensure this balance is maintained,” she said.

Read More

The Commission said traffic forecasts indicated travel levels in summer 2021 would be at least 50 per cent of 2019 levels. The 40 per cent threshold would guarantee some level of service while providing airlines with a safeguard in the use of their slots.

The draft proposal still needs approval from the European Parliament and the EU’s 27 member states.

Related Topics
European Union European Commission COVID-19 pandemic
Share this story
Previous article
Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

South Africa enters second wave of Covid-19
South Africa enters second wave of Covid-19

LATEST STORIES

EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021
EU proposes new airport slots rules for summer 2021

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

8 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

5 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

George Waititu: There’s no freedom in business

George Waititu: There’s no freedom in business
Judith Mwobobia 4 hours ago
Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees
Peter Muiruri 4 hours ago
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Mwangi Maina 8 hours ago
Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Stephen Rutto 1 day ago

More stories

The role of business in vaccinating the world

By Ravi Kumar S
The role of business in vaccinating the world

Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses

By Wainaina Wambu
Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses

Council warns higher tax erases flower sector gains

By Antony Gitonga
Council warns higher tax erases flower sector gains

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

By Reuters
Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

Kenyan airlines to fly direct to Hargeisa, Somaliland by March

By Fredrick Obura
Kenyan airlines to fly direct to Hargeisa, Somaliland by March

The downside to new rules on digital taxis

By Brian Njao
The downside to new rules on digital taxis
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.