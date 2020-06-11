×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans trade over Sh6b virtual currency, says report

By Frankline Sunday | December 16th 2020 at 11:21:15 GMT +0300

Kenyans have traded more than Sh6 billion in Bitcoin over the past five years. The move highlights the rising popularity of digital currency among users in the country.

According to a new study compiling trading of cryptocurrencies globally by Paxful, Kenya emerged second in Africa, with 90 per cent of trading in the country done this year alone.

“Kenya is one of the biggest Bitcoin trading countries in the world, beating the likes of the Philippines and South Africa,” said the report in part.

According to the report, Kenya has traded Sh6.1 billion in bitcoin between 2015 and 2020. It is only second to Nigeria, the leader in Africa with Sh63 billion traded over the same period.

“Despite Covid-19 and the fact that the year isn’t over, 2020 has seen more Bitcoin trading in Kenya than ever before, with 4,524.7 Bitcoin being traded, a 319 per cent increase from 2019,” said the report.

Read More

The report was compiled from an analysis on the Bitcoin trading database, Paxful across 28 countries over five years. The report mirrors similar findings that have listed developing countries among the top ten economies, where the trade in digital currencies is taking root.

According to the 2020 Global Crypto Adoption Index released last September, only the US and China are ranked in the top ten.

Kenya emerged fifth among 154 countries, just after China and ahead of the US and South Africa in the adoption of Bitcoin.

Kenyan regulators have taken a cautious approach to the adoption of Bitcoin. In 2017 Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge termed digital currencies as a Ponzi scheme and warned investors to keep it off.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru (PHOTO: FILE)

Last year, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joseph Mucheru said the State was exploring the use of blockchain and digital currencies in some public functions.

Head of Market Insights at Paxful Brian McCabe attributed increased popularity of Bitcoin to the uncertainty around income and investments due to Covid-19.

Related Topics
CS Joseph Mucheru Cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Share this story
Previous article
Council warns higher tax erases flower sector gains
Next article
Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How bitcoin met the real world in Africa
How bitcoin met the real world in Africa

LATEST STORIES

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees
Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

3 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

5 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

29 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees
Peter Muiruri 26 minutes ago
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Mwangi Maina 3 hours ago
Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Stephen Rutto 22 hours ago
Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

More stories

Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage

By Reuters
Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage

Safaricom launches revamped mobile app

By Sara Okuoro - Sponsored Content
Safaricom launches revamped mobile app

Court awards Jamii Telcoms Sh1Million

By Patrick Kibet
Court awards Jamii Telcoms Sh1Million

Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

By Mirror
Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

11 popular apps let hackers steal your password, break into your account

By Mirror
11 popular apps let hackers steal your password, break into your account

State moves to protect children online

By James Wanzala
State moves to protect children online
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.