×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Flower Council warns higher tax erases flower sector gains

By Antony Gitonga | December 16th 2020 at 11:10:41 GMT +0300

A worker from Van-Den-Berg Company in Naivasha prepares roses for the EU market

The Kenya Flower Council (KFC) has warned that gains made in reviving the horticulture sector in the last couple of months could be wiped out.

This follows the move by the National Treasury to end Covid-19 tax relief measures starting January 1, with corporate tax and Value Added Tax (VAT) set to return to the previous rates.

This, the council noted, spells doom for the second revenue earner, which also employs millions of workers directly and indirectly.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani recently announced that the tax relief measures would come to an end with VAT reverting to 16 per cent from 14 per cent, while corporate tax would be at 30 per cent from the current 25 per cent.

Read More

Council Chief Executive Clement Tulezi said the VAT ‘increase’ would have a direct impact on the sector that is still on its knees.

“There were no consultations among top players and in two weeks, we will go back to the old tax regime and this will have a negative effect,” he said.

Tulezi called on Treasury to rethink the decision and suspend the directive for another year, noting that it would have a far-reaching impact on flower exports to the EU.

“We had projected that the sector would fully recover by June 2021 but the move to suspend the Covid-19 tax relief measures and end the stimulus package will hit us negatively,” he said.

Tulezi is, however, optimistic that the sector could recover although the second wave of the pandemic had caused jitters and losses to the farmers.

He said the lockdown in France, Germany and Netherlands among other countries had affected exports with consumers locked indoors. “We are happy that the lockdown has been eased and we expect exports to increase in the coming days despite the tax challenge we are facing,” he said.

Tulezi termed Christmas and Valentine as critical for the sector. “Our hopes on recovery were pegged on the festive season and Valentine but this will change as the old VAT and corporate taxes come to effect on January 1,” he said.

Related Topics
CS Ukur Yatani Kenya Flower Council
Share this story
Previous article
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard indicted in US on sex trafficking charges
Next article
Kenyans trade over Sh6b virtual currency, says report

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Flower prices in EU drop 20pc on Covid-19 jitters
Flower prices in EU drop 20pc on Covid-19 jitters

LATEST STORIES

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees
Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

3 hours ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

5 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

6 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

29 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees

Carol Kariuki: I found a goldmine in bamboo trees
Peter Muiruri 26 minutes ago
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Mwangi Maina 3 hours ago
Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Stephen Rutto 22 hours ago
Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

More stories

Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses

By Wainaina Wambu
Britam, Twiga Foods in deal to develop cover for businesses

Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

By Reuters
Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues

Kenyan airlines to fly direct to Hargeisa, Somaliland by March

By Fredrick Obura
Kenyan airlines to fly direct to Hargeisa, Somaliland by March

The downside to new rules on digital taxis

By Brian Njao
The downside to new rules on digital taxis

Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

By Dominic Omondi and Roselyn Obala
Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on Kenya's chaotic road

By Peter Theuri
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on Kenya's chaotic road
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.