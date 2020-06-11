×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan airlines to fly direct to Hargeisa, Somaliland by March

By Fredrick Obura | December 15th 2020 at 16:55:44 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and Somaliland counterpart Muse Bihi Abdi (PHOTO: State House)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya and Somaliland have begun talks to firm up relations between the two neighbouring countries even as Somalia protests the new alliance.

In a Tuesday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somaliland counterpart Muse Bihi Abdi discussions around the expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing cooperation in air transport as well as cooperating in agriculture, livestock development, education, energy, and cooperation between the ports of Mombasa and Berbera took center stage.

The two leaders directed their respective senior officials to work together to develop a framework agreement on security, trade and investments, and promotion of training and capacity building among other areas.

If the talks proceed well, Kenya Airways and other Kenyan airlines will commence direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa by end of March 2021.

Also, Kenya will open its Consulate in Hargeisa by end of March next year while Somaliland would also upgrade its Liason Office in Nairobi within the same timeframe.

Read More

Other highlights in the bilateral talks also say senior officials on a pre-determined list and travelling to Kenya on Somaliland travel documents to apply for e-visa and receive a visa on arrival by end of March, 2021.

Senior officials from Kenya and Somaliland to agree on details and timelines for enhancing technical cooperation, including implementation of exchange programmes involving students, agricultural officers, doctors, nurses, and other professionals.

The two leaders acknowledged Kenya’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, strong, and prosperous Somalia, in which the voices of all the people of Somalia have the opportunity to express their sovereign will.

The developments come at a time when Somalia Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe announced cutting ties with Kenya at around 1:40 am Mogadishu time (Tuesday) on state-run SNTV, hours after President Uhuru held talks with break-away Somaliland President Muse Bihi at State House, Nairobi.

Mogadishu says it will withdraw all its diplomats from Kenya and has ordered Kenyan diplomats to leave the country within 7 days.

Related Topics
Somaliland Hargeisa President Uhuru Kenyatta
Share this story
Previous article
11 succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 404 new cases
Next article
Covid-19 linked to erectile dysfunction

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

President Kenyatta mourns Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini
President Kenyatta mourns Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19 linked to erectile dysfunction
Covid-19 linked to erectile dysfunction

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

5 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

5 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

29 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Stephen Rutto 4 hours ago
Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power
Macharia Kamau 9 hours ago
Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade

Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade
Wainaina Wambu 9 hours ago
Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Kirsten Kanja 13 hours ago

More stories

The downside to new rules on digital taxis

By Brian Njao
The downside to new rules on digital taxis

Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

By Dominic Omondi and Roselyn Obala
Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on Kenya's chaotic road

By Peter Theuri
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on Kenya's chaotic road

Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

By Reuters
Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

BOC Kenya acquisition on course

By Agency
BOC Kenya acquisition on course

Businessman wants Cytonn wound up

By Wainaina Wambu
Businessman wants Cytonn wound up
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.