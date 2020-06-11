×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The downside to new rules on digital taxis

By Brian Njao | December 15th 2020 at 07:48:11 GMT +0300

Much has changed in the past months. As businesses grapple with challenges brought on by Covid-19, digital transformation has been accelerated across the world, including in Kenya, which has proved useful.

This transformation ought to be encouraged owing to the multitude of benefits that technology activates in society.

These technological trends are moving faster than regulation and in the process unlocking innovative business models, applications, and services. This is why governments and regulators must ensure that their policy framework supports innovation and business growth as opposed to stifling the same.

For example, the Ministry of Transport and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have recently reinforced this sentiment in their plans to develop a legal framework for the regulation of certain aspects of ride-hailing companies’ operations. 

Read More

The draft regulations have the potential to bring several benefits to the industry, as well as the Kenyan economy. While Uber is supportive of positive regulation, we are particularly concerned about a clause proposing a 15 per cent commissions cap. If it comes into law, it would make it the most restrictive cap in the world, while adding unnecessary barriers of entry for Kenyans for whom ride-sharing platforms offer a means for earning a living. As a country, we are still trying to recover from the effects of Covid-19; we must explore ways of improving and growing the industry with progressive and innovative regulations.

Over the past few months, we have showcased our commitment to drivers, riders and the community at large by providing much-needed information and support to curb the spread of the virus. In Kenya, we are supporting drivers by providing information on Covid-19 as well as providing financial support for up to 14 days for drivers who become infected with the virus. To prevent infection with coronavirus, we have distributed surface sanitisers to drivers for day-to-day use. We also remain committed to using our platform to help unlock economic opportunities for drivers.

As the country navigates the path to economic recovery, we need to use the pandemic as a lesson to create opportunities for investment for the rebuilding of critical sectors and industries.

- The writer is Country Manager for Uber in Kenya

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
National Transport and Safety Authority Uber Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals
Next article
ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms

LATEST STORIES

Here's when Pogba will leave Manchester United - agent Raiola
Here's when Pogba will leave Manchester United - agent Raiola

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

4 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

5 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

28 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power
Macharia Kamau 44 minutes ago
Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade

Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade
Wainaina Wambu 54 minutes ago
Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Kirsten Kanja 4 hours ago
Investors lose Sh107 million in fake online forex trading deal

Investors lose Sh107 million in fake online forex trading deal
Kamau Muthoni 4 hours ago

More stories

Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

By Dominic Omondi and Roselyn Obala
Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on Kenya's chaotic road

By Peter Theuri
Lights that ‘talk to each other’ bring order on Kenya's chaotic road

Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

By Reuters
Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

BOC Kenya acquisition on course

By Agency
BOC Kenya acquisition on course

Businessman wants Cytonn wound up

By Wainaina Wambu
Businessman wants Cytonn wound up

EABC roots for harmonised tax

By James Wanzala
EABC roots for harmonised tax
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.