×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Energy regulatory board interdicts director-general Pavel Oimeke over bribery claims

By Fredrick Obura | December 15th 2020 at 07:20:00 GMT +0300

EPRA Director-General Pavel Oimeke (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has interdicted Pavel Oimeke as the Director-General of the body paving way for the appointment of Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria in an acting capacity.

Oimeke has been accused of bribery in an incident that led to his arrest on Thursday by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC). He was held in custody and later released on police bond, as the agency concludes the investigation.

In a statement, the board said upon taking into account the official communication from EACC as well as the pertinent facts interdicts Oimeke as the Director-General and on a recommendation by Energy CS Charles Keter appoint acting Director-General Daniel Bargoria with immediate effect.
Before his appointment, Kiptoo was legal advisor to the Ministry of Energy and State Department of Petroleum and is the chairman of the government’s first oil committee.
Pavel Oimeke was arrested for soliciting a Sh200,000 bribe to approve the opening of a petrol station.
According to a statement by EACC, a filling station in Oyugis had previously been closed after being fined in a case involving possessing super export petrol. After paying Sh309,842 to KRA, and later issuing a clearance letter; the station opted to go through the EPRA DG to get authorisation for reopening.
 
 EPRA intentionally delayed releasing the authorisation prompting the staff from the filling station to visit the regulatory body and initiate communication. They would exchange numbers and conversation would continue over the phone.
 On Thursday, December 10, the complainant reported the case to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. Later in the day, undercover investigators accompanied the complainant to EPRA headquarters with the demanded Sh200,000.
 
 “After a while, the complainant handed over the Sh200,000 at Mr. Oimeke’s office consequently the approval letter was issued to him after the bribe,” read the statement by EACC.
 
Oimeka has been in office since 2017 with his tenure ending on August 1, 2020. The same month, the High Court blocked the renewal of Oimeka’s tenure—a decision that was being contemplated by the EPRA board and Energy and Petroleum and Mining Ministry.

Through the court case filed by Emmanuel Wanjala through his lawyer Henry Kariuki, the petitioner mentioned that the regulatory body had been experiencing massive losses due to spillages, corruption, installation of faulty meters and the dismissal of employees who faulted the wrongdoing of the management.

Wanjala also accused the EPRA Director-General of misuse of public funds and called the EACC to investigate his claims.
The incoming acting Director-General Kiptoo holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Masters Degree in Petroleum Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, in Scotland.

Related Topics
EPRA Pavel Oimeke EACC
Share this story
Previous article
Somalia cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya in wee hours of the night
Next article
Sensing betrayal, Kenya goes solo in search of trade deals

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EPRA boss Robert Oimeke arrested over Sh200,000 bribery
EPRA boss Robert Oimeke arrested over Sh200,000 bribery

LATEST STORIES

Here's when Pogba will leave Manchester United - agent Raiola
Here's when Pogba will leave Manchester United - agent Raiola

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

4 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

5 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

28 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power
Macharia Kamau 43 minutes ago
Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade

Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade
Wainaina Wambu 54 minutes ago
Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Kirsten Kanja 4 hours ago
Investors lose Sh107 million in fake online forex trading deal

Investors lose Sh107 million in fake online forex trading deal
Kamau Muthoni 4 hours ago

More stories

Samuel Tiriongo joins Kenya Bankers Association

By Standard Reporter
Samuel Tiriongo joins Kenya Bankers Association

My best job was actually an internship

By Silas Nyamweya
My best job was actually an internship

Tea plucking machines leave women jobless

By Nikko Tanui
Tea plucking machines leave women jobless

Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts

By Reuters
Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts

Pension contributions drop on Covid-19 effects

By Awal Mohammed
Pension contributions drop on Covid-19 effects

Market jitters over shilling six-month losing streak

By Dominic Omondi
Market jitters over shilling six-month losing streak
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.