Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage

By Reuters | December 14th 2020 at 18:08:05 GMT +0300

Google services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were restored for most users on Monday, following a global outage that affected thousands.

Google’s website that logs outages said the services that were affected for nearly an hour should be restored for most users.

The company has some of the most widely used services in the world. YouTube records over 2 billion logged-in users each month, with people watching over a billion hours of video on its platform.

“We’re back up and running!,” the video platform said in a tweet. It had earlier tweeted that many users were having issues accessing YouTube.

According to outage monitoring website DownDetector, more than 12,000 YouTube users were affected in various parts of the world, including the United States, Britain and India.

Outages on select Google apps are not uncommon, but Monday’s outage affected all its popular services, including Google Hangouts, Google Chats and Google Meet, products that people have used extensively during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Women are more allergic to roaches than men

Women are more allergic to roaches than men
Gatonye Gathura 7 hours ago
My skin, my pain

My skin, my pain
Mactilda Mbenywe 8 hours ago
Inside the world of a depressed child

Inside the world of a depressed child
N. Waigwa 10 hours ago
Reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in a vehicle

Reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in a vehicle
Killiad Sinide 11 hours ago

More stories

Safaricom launches revamped mobile app

By Sara Okuoro - Sponsored Content
Safaricom launches revamped mobile app

Court awards Jamii Telcoms Sh1Million

By Patrick Kibet
Court awards Jamii Telcoms Sh1Million

Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

By Mirror
Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

11 popular apps let hackers steal your password, break into your account

By Mirror
11 popular apps let hackers steal your password, break into your account

State moves to protect children online

By James Wanzala
State moves to protect children online

Kenyans on Twitter protest over new ICT Bill

By Fredrick Obura
Kenyans on Twitter protest over new ICT Bill
