Kebs bans 2013 used cars imported after December

Imported cars (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has stepped up surveillance to bar car dealers from importing used cars above eight years limit.

In a memo to importers, returning residents, diplomatic staff, and the general public, Kebs said only right-hand drive (RHD0 motor vehicles whose year of first registration of from January 1 2014 and later shall be allowed into the country effective January 1, 2021.

It warns that any vehicle registered in 2013 arriving after December 31 will be deemed not to comply with regulations and shall be rejected at the importers' expense.

“Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS1515:2000-Kenya Code of Practice for inspection of road vehicles while vehicles from countries where Kebs has an inspection agency shall be accompanied with a certificate of roadworthiness issued by the appointed agencies,” read a memo signed by Kebs MD.

According to a recent study by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) and Cheki, imported second-hand vehicles account for 85 percent of Kenyan car purchases.

The survey indicated that the majority of buyers prefer used 4 Wheel drives and SUVs compared to other body types.

“The 4-wheel drives and SUV dominate the listed used vehicle market,” indicates the study dubbed Kenya Used Vehicle (KUV) Price Index.

“The supply of 4-wheel drives and SUVs could be driven by the high demand for luxury cars by affluent consumers and profitable firms whose spending is not affected by the economic turmoil arising from COVID-19.”

Last year the government proposed a raft of new measures aimed at protecting local car assemblers in what will now make it more difficult and costlier to import second-hand motor vehicles.

So determined is the Government to grow the automotive industry to the extent that the Ministry of Industrialisation has proposed developing a financing plan to enable individuals and corporates to buy locally made vehicles.

It is also willing to grant “scrapping rebates” to those willing to dispose of their aged imported vehicles and replace them with newer locally assembled ones.

In the draft policy in the National Automotive Policy, the ministry said it would eliminate the significant competition that local assemblers face from the used vehicle imports by reducing the age limit of cars coming into the country. The Government plans to reduce the age limit for imported second-hand cars to five years from eight years.