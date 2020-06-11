Samuel Tiriongo joins Kenya Bankers Association

Samuel Tiriongo

NAIROBI, KENYA: Samuel Tiriongo has joined Kenya Banking Association (KBA) as Director of Research and Policy, replacing Jared Osoro who has taken up another opportunity.

Dr. Tiriongo joins KBA from the Central Bank of Kenya, where he had served as an economist for more than 13 years, out of which he was attached to the Secretariat of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for 11 years.

Additionally, he has been involved in various research assignments that have shaped industry discourse, having published widely in peer-reviewed research outlets on market microstructure, economic responses to crises, monetary policy communication, and credit market analyses, among other areas.

Dr. Tiriongo holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Dar es Salaam-Tanzania, conferred under the Collaborative PhD Programme in Economics for Sub-Saharan Africa of the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC).

He has been a research fellow of the AERC since 2016 and was awarded in 2017 to participate in the AERC/IMF Visiting Scholars Programme. He has also received training from several leading organizations, key among them the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI).



